CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu.:

OpenHighLowSettleChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Sep 540¾ 546½ 533 535¼ —4 Dec 564½ 570 557½ 560 —3½ Mar 584 590 578½ 580¾ —3 May 597¼ 601 590¼ 592¼ —2¾ Jul 603 607 595¾ 598¼ —2¾ Sep 617¾ 617¾ 607½ 609½ —3 Dec 630 631 622½ 624 —3½ Mar 634¼ —3½ May 635¾ —3¾ Jul 615¾ —3½ Sep 626¾ —3½ Dec 640½ —3½ Mar 650¼ —3½ May 652 —3½ Jul 627¾ —3½ Est. sales 86,358. Wed.’s sales 81,056 Wed.’s open int 416,352, up 2,467 CORN 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Sep 398 399 390 391¼ —6¾ Dec 412 413 404¼ 405 —6¾ Mar 424¾ 426 418 418¾ —6¼ May 434¼ 435¼ 427¾ 428 —6¼ Jul 441½ 442¼ 435 435¼ —6¼ Sep 445¼ 445¾ 439¼ 439¾ —5¾ Dec 453½ 453¾ 447¾ 448¼ —5½ Mar 465 465 458¼ 459 —5½ May 465 —5½ Jul 471¼ 471¼ 469¼ 469¼ —5 Sep 447½ —4 Dec 446¼ 447 445½ 446¾ —4¼ Jul 462 —4¼ Dec 446½ 447¾ 446½ 447¾ —2 Est. sales 306,948. Wed.’s sales 282,367 Wed.’s open int 1,580,315, up 6,991 OATS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Sep 327½ 330¾ 327 330½ +5¾ Dec 322 323¼ 318¾ 321½ +3½ Mar 323½ 324¼ 322¼ 323¾ +3¼ May 325¾ +3¼ Jul 331½ +3¼ Sep 327¼ +3¼ Dec 332½ +3¼ Mar 329½ +3¼ May 335½ +3¼ Jul 339¾ Sep 355½ Est. sales 966. Wed.’s sales 966 Wed.’s open int 5,606, up 128 SOYBEANS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Aug 1097½ 1101 1089 1098½ +1¼ Sep 1039¾ 1043¾ 1030¼ 1040¾ +2½ Nov 1042 1046¼ 1031¾ 1043 +2 Jan 1056¾ 1061 1047 1058 +2 Mar 1068 1072½ 1058¼ 1069 +2 May 1076 1082 1067¼ 1078½ +2½ Jul 1083½ 1089¼ 1074¾ 1086 +2¾ Aug 1079¾ 1084¼ 1073¾ 1082¾ +2 Sep 1069 1069 1067¼ 1067½ +1½ Nov 1064¾ 1069½ 1057½ 1066¼ +1¼ Jan 1077½ +1¼ Mar 1079¼ +1¼ May 1078¾ 1083¾ 1078¾ 1083¾ +1¼ Jul 1090 +1 Aug 1082¾ +¾ Sep 1070½ +¾ Nov 1069¼ +¾ Jul 1082 +¾ Nov 1063½ +¾ Est. sales 224,725. Wed.’s sales 213,498 Wed.’s open int 842,050, up 5,757 SOYBEAN OIL 60,000 lbs; cents per lb Aug 46.22 46.65 45.77 46.45 +.24 Sep 45.60 45.95 45.06 45.70 +.28 Oct 44.66 45.13 44.25 44.84 +.27 Dec 44.04 44.60 43.71 44.33 +.34 Jan 43.76 44.33 43.48 44.10 +.34 Mar 43.66 44.22 43.41 44.00 +.33 May 43.68 44.17 43.40 43.95 +.32 Jul 43.61 44.09 43.33 43.85 +.28 Aug 43.28 43.73 43.16 43.60 +.25 Sep 43.00 43.45 42.89 43.30 +.22 Oct 42.50 43.07 42.50 42.86 +.24 Dec 42.48 42.90 42.30 42.70 +.22 Jan 42.65 +.18 Mar 42.67 +.15 May 42.63 +.03 Jul 42.57 —.01 Aug 42.30 —.01 Sep 42.32 —.01 Oct 42.19 —.01 Dec 42.34 —.01 Jul 42.23 —.01 Oct 42.22 —.01 Dec 41.96 —.01 Est. sales 236,517. Wed.’s sales 217,437 Wed.’s open int 560,657, up 5,599 SOYBEAN MEAL 100 tons; dollars per ton Aug 339.60 341.40 336.00 337.20 —1.90 Sep 320.10 321.00 315.80 318.10 —1.30 Oct 311.20 311.90 306.40 309.30 —1.30 Dec 312.70 313.80 307.60 311.50 —.60 Jan 312.70 313.90 308.00 312.10 —.20 Mar 314.70 315.40 309.80 313.70 —.20 May 317.20 317.60 312.40 316.00 —.40 Jul 320.80 320.80 316.00 319.30 —.70 Aug 321.40 321.60 317.00 319.90 —.90 Sep 321.20 321.40 317.10 319.80 —.80 Oct 316.40 320.10 316.40 318.60 —.30 Dec 321.10 322.70 318.60 320.90 —.20 Jan 321.30 —.10 Mar 320.40 May 319.80 Jul 320.90 Aug 319.40 Sep 318.10 —.10 Oct 316.60 —.40 Dec 316.60 —.30 Jul 328.10 —.30 Oct 328.10 —.30 Dec 331.60 —.30 Est. sales 169,450. Wed.’s sales 160,612 Wed.’s open int 536,623, up 3,554

