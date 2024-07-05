Live Radio
The Associated Press

July 5, 2024, 3:23 PM

CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Fri.:

OpenHighLowSettleChg.
WHEAT
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Jul 573 573 572¼ 572¼ +17¾
Sep 582¼ 592¼ 578½ 590½ +16½
Dec 606 615¼ 602 613½ +15½
Mar 625¾ 633½ 621¾ 632 +13¾
May 630¾ 643 630¾ 642 +13
Jul 634½ 646 634½ 644¾ +12¼
Sep 649½ 653¼ 646¾ 652¼ +11¾
Dec 654½ 663½ 654½ 662½ +11½
Mar 668½ +11
May 667 +11
Jul 642½ +10¾
Est. sales 77,472. Wed.’s sales 71,969
Wed.’s open int 406,039, up 3,262
CORN
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Jul 406 412 405½ 411¼ +7¾
Sep 405½ 412¼ 405 410½ +5
Dec 419¾ 425¾ 419½ 424 +4½
Mar 433½ 439½ 433½ 438 +4½
May 443¼ 449 443¼ 447½ +4½
Jul 451 456¼ 450¾ 455¼ +4½
Sep 450¾ 455 450¾ 454½ +3¾
Dec 455¾ 459¾ 455¾ 459 +3¼
Mar 468¼ 470½ 468 470 +3½
May 476 +3½
Jul 478¼ 480 478¼ 480 +3¼
Sep 457¼ +3¼
Dec 454¼ 456¾ 454¼ 456½ +3¼
Jul 471¾ +3¼
Dec 456½ +3¼
Est. sales 268,381. Wed.’s sales 247,656
Wed.’s open int 1,522,086, up 1,986
OATS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Jul 317¼ +6
Sep 309½ 315 302¼ 313¾ +6
Dec 313½ 324¼ 310 322½ +8¾
Mar 332¼ +8
May 338½ +8
Jul 344¼ +8
Sep 340 +8
Dec 346¾ +8
Mar 343¾ +8
May 349¾ +8
Jul 346½ +8
Sep 362¼ +8
Est. sales 399. Wed.’s sales 399
Wed.’s open int 5,165, up 56
SOYBEANS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Jul 1172¼ 1191½ 1172¼ 1188½ +12
Aug 1157 1169¾ 1150½ 1166¼ +8½
Sep 1118 1129¼ 1110 1126 +8½
Nov 1120 1133¾ 1114 1129¾ +8¼
Jan 1134¾ 1147½ 1128¾ 1143¾ +8¼
Mar 1140¾ 1152½ 1134¾ 1149¼ +8¼
May 1148 1158¾ 1141¾ 1155¾ +8
Jul 1152¾ 1166 1150¼ 1163¾ +7¾
Aug 1159¼ +7¾
Sep 1127¼ 1137¼ 1127¼ 1137¼ +7¼
Nov 1120 1131½ 1117¼ 1129½ +6¾
Jan 1138¼ +6½
Mar 1137¼ +6½
May 1140¾ +6½
Jul 1146¾ +6½
Aug 1140¾ +6½
Sep 1120¾ +6¾
Nov 1113¾ +6¾
Jul 1119¾ +6¾
Nov 1101¼ +6¾
Est. sales 207,630. Wed.’s sales 196,077
Wed.’s open int 796,878, up 10,801
SOYBEAN OIL
60,000 lbs; cents per lb
Jul 48.32 49.65 48.25 49.62 +1.02
Aug 48.55 49.78 48.05 49.55 +.91
Sep 48.26 49.53 47.78 49.33 +.91
Oct 47.89 49.09 47.38 48.93 +.87
Dec 47.80 48.89 47.19 48.70 +.79
Jan 47.77 48.71 47.12 48.53 +.69
Mar 47.72 48.47 47.05 48.35 +.58
May 47.62 48.40 47.21 48.31 +.50
Jul 47.58 48.39 47.19 48.27 +.44
Aug 48.00 +.40
Sep 46.87 47.68 46.86 47.68 +.37
Oct 47.27 +.34
Dec 46.64 47.23 46.45 47.16 +.31
Jan 47.16 +.30
Mar 47.18 +.31
May 47.02 +.27
Jul 46.30 46.85 46.30 46.85 +.27
Aug 46.58 +.27
Sep 46.60 +.27
Oct 46.47 +.27
Dec 46.67 +.27
Jul 46.56 +.27
Oct 46.55 +.27
Dec 46.29 +.27
Est. sales 299,929. Wed.’s sales 291,507
Wed.’s open int 560,434, up 3,006
SOYBEAN MEAL
100 tons; dollars per ton
Jul 378.80 388.90 377.50 387.00 +16.50
Aug 351.20 359.70 350.60 357.20 +7.10
Sep 333.80 339.50 332.10 337.40 +4.90
Oct 326.90 332.00 325.30 329.70 +3.80
Dec 329.50 334.70 328.50 332.50 +3.30
Jan 329.70 334.70 328.90 332.70 +3.20
Mar 330.70 334.60 329.60 332.90 +2.90
May 331.50 335.30 330.90 334.00 +2.80
Jul 334.30 337.70 333.70 336.30 +2.40
Aug 334.30 336.30 334.10 335.40 +2.20
Sep 332.10 334.00 331.70 333.50 +2.00
Oct 329.60 331.40 329.10 330.10 +1.70
Dec 330.00 332.70 329.70 331.10 +1.40
Jan 330.70 +1.30
Mar 328.30 +1.30
May 327.20 +1.30
Jul 328.30 +1.20
Aug 326.40 +1.10
Sep 326.20 +1.10
Oct 325.40 +1.10
Dec 325.10 +1.10
Jul 333.10 +1.10
Oct 333.10 +1.10
Dec 338.30 +.50
Est. sales 125,366. Wed.’s sales 167,667
Wed.’s open int 508,220, up 9,778

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

