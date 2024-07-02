Chase Sapphire Reserve Priority Pass Restaurant Benefit Ends This Week

Chase Sapphire Reserve® cardholders who enjoyed the card’s Priority Pass restaurant benefit must now look for alternatives. This benefit allowed…

Chase Sapphire Reserve® cardholders who enjoyed the card’s Priority Pass restaurant benefit must now look for alternatives. This benefit allowed eligible members and guests to receive credits for menu items at participating airport restaurants, but expired effective July 1.

The change is a big blow to some cardholders who don’t have access to lounges at their home airports. Fortunately, a few credit cards still have the benefit, which may lead some Chase Sapphire Reserve cardholders to consider other cards.

What Is the Priority Pass Restaurant Benefit?

Chase Sapphire Reserve includes Priority Pass Select, with airport lounge access at more than 1,500 locations worldwide and credits at participating restaurants. (Enrollment required.) The restaurant benefit had allowed Chase Sapphire Reserve cardholders and one guest to claim a credit of up to $28 for a total of $56 per visit.

Not all airport restaurants are in this program. However, Priority Pass members could find participating restaurants on the app and website. More than 30 restaurants at airports around the U.S. were eligible for the Priority Pass restaurant benefit. In some cases, Priority Pass restaurants have filled in gaps where no airport lounges are present. This allowed travelers to dine at a significant discount, if not for free.

What Does This Change Mean for Chase Sapphire Reserve Customers?

Chase eliminated the restaurant benefit for Chase Sapphire Reserve, and cardholder statements included the following notice: “As of July 1, 2024, you will no longer have access to restaurants, cafes, and markets participating in the Priority Pass Select network as part of the Priority Pass Select Benefit associated with your card. Access to Priority Pass Select’s network of lounges and other select airport experiences is not impacted by this update.”

Although the restaurant benefit will no longer be part of the Priority Pass membership, there will be no change to lounge access or other offerings, such as spa treatments and gaming experiences.

Nevertheless, the loss of the restaurant credit can make the card much less valuable for frequent travelers.

Which Cards Still Have the Priority Pass Restaurant Benefit?

Chase Sapphire Reserve is not the first card to eliminate the Priority Pass restaurant benefit. American Express terminated the perk several years ago, and Capital One has removed this benefit from some of its popular travel cards, as well.

However, you can still find a few cards that include it, such as the UBS Visa Infinite credit card.

However, it’s important to consider each card’s full list of benefits before applying.

