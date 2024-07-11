Bank7: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

NATO Summit in DC: Some DC road closures lifted | Traveling around the White House | China called a ‘decisive enabler’ of Russia | Nearby businesses react
July 11, 2024, 8:44 AM

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Bank7 Corp. (BSVN) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of $11.5 million.

The Oklahoma City-based bank said it had earnings of $1.23 per share.

The company posted revenue of $35.6 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $24.4 million, surpassing Street forecasts.

Bank7 shares have climbed 15% since the beginning of the year. The stock has risen 29% in the last 12 months.

