6 Best Jobs Working Outside

Sitting in an office for eight hours a day is not for everyone. If you thrive on being up and about and doing different things throughout the day, you may prefer an outdoor job that allows you to move around.

“It may be that fresh air, sunlight, and the sights and sounds of the outdoors inspire workers to think differently and more creatively,” says Kathleen Duffy, CEO of the national recruitment firm Duffy Group, in Phoenix. “We are hearing people, especially new college graduates, are not interested in sitting at a desk in a cubical all day. It’s too claustrophobic.”

If you’re looking to escape the traditional office and prefer a career that keeps you active and outside, check out the following jobs from the U.S. News 100 Best Jobs ranking. Data comes from the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

6. Construction Worker

Median salary: $40,750

Education required: High school diploma or equivalent

Construction workers rank No. 5 among the Best Construction Jobs and No. 18 among the Best Jobs Without a College Degree.

Construction workers are the backbone of any construction project. They’re responsible for all kinds of tasks, from laying foundations and framing walls to installing electrical wiring and plumbing fixtures. They often work as part of a team under the supervision of a construction manager at construction sites.

If you’re interested in this career, make sure you’re physically fit since the work may involve enduring difficult weather conditions and manual tasks.

You do not need a college degree to become a construction worker since you’ll typically receive on-the-job training.

Learn more about construction workers.

5. Solar Photovoltaic Installer

Median salary: $45,230

Education required: High school diploma or equivalent

Solar photovoltaic installers rank No. 3 among the Best Construction Jobs and No. 11 among the Best Jobs Without a College Degree.

A solar photovoltaic installer is another job that offers a hands-on outdoor work environment. These professionals assemble, implement and maintain solar panels that convert rays from the sun into energy. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, this is one of the fastest-growing jobs in the country and is projected to grow 22.3% between 2022 and 2032.

You can typically learn this trade on the job, but you could also enroll in certificate programs and technical college courses to make yourself a more attractive candidate for future employers.

Learn more about solar photovoltaic installers.

4. Maintenance and Repair Worker

Median salary: $44,980

Education required: High school diploma or equivalent

Maintenance and repair workers rank No. 3 among the Best Maintenance and Repair Jobs and No. 8 among the Best Jobs Without a College Degree.

Maintenance and repair workers inspect and fix equipment, machinery and buildings. Depending on their skills, they may focus on plumbing, electrical, or heating and cooling systems. They may also have different tasks depending on their industry.

For example, in the construction industry, maintenance and repair workers may spend lots of time outside troubleshooting and repairing heavy equipment. In the manufacturing industry, they may spend more time indoors maintaining and repairing specialized machinery such as conveyor systems and robotics.

Learn more about maintenance and repair workers.

3. Construction Manager

Median salary: $101,480

Education required: Bachelor’s degree

Construction managers rank No. 2 among the Best Construction Jobs.

These professionals are responsible for supervising construction projects from start to finish. Their tasks could include maintaining budgets, organizing building inspections by local authorities, overseeing the progress of subcontractors’ work, coordinating meetings and ensuring smooth communication among stakeholders.

Construction managers typically spend a good chunk of their time outside on construction sites overseeing operations and inspecting progress. To become one, you may need a bachelor’s degree in construction, engineering or a related field and some work experience.

Learn more about construction managers.

2. Sports Coach

Median salary: $44,890

Education required: High school diploma or equivalent

Sports coaches rank No. 1 among the Best Education Jobs.

Sports coaches train and guide athletes or teams in their chosen sport. This career can be great for those who enjoy the outdoors since it often involves practicing and training outside, whether on a soccer field, tennis court or track. The salaries of sports coaches can vary drastically depending on where they work.

You typically do not need a four-year degree to become a sports coach. However, if you are not already a teacher, you may need a state certification and be trained in CPR and first aid.

Learn more about sports coaches.

1. Wind Turbine Technician

Median salary: $57,320

Education required: High school diploma or equivalent

Wind turbine technicians rank No. 2 among the Best Maintenance and Repair Jobs and No. 4 among the Best Jobs Without a College Degree.

Also known as wind techs, these professionals are responsible for inspecting and maintaining wind turbines. Some of their daily tasks include troubleshooting the turbine’s electrical, mechanical or hydraulic components and fixing malfunctioning components.

Most technicians’ workdays are spent outdoors up in a turbine. For those who are comfortable with heights and physically fit, this job can be a great option to consider.

A college degree is not required to become a wind turbine technician since most of the training happens on the job. However, completing a wind energy technology certificate program through a community college or technical school could help you stand out.

Learn more about wind turbine technicians.

Update 07/24/24: This story was published at an earlier date and has been updated with new information.