10 Things They Don’t Tell You About Your First Job

Recent graduates entering the workforce may encounter a mix of surprises. Some of them are pleasant (paid vacation) and some of them are less welcome (salary freezes). Here are 10 things entry-level workers do not always realize before starting their first jobs — but should figure out quickly.

Soft Skills Matter as Much as Technical Skills

While technical skills matter in the workplace, soft skills such as communication and teamwork are equally important. “These skills often determine how well you work with others and how effectively you can manage your workload,” said Susan Peppercorn, executive coach and career strategist, in an email.

If you lack soft skills, it’s never too late to develop stronger interpersonal skills, such as being a good listener and learning to give and receive constructive feedback, Peppercorn said.

The Learning Curve May Be Steeper Than You Think

Many young professionals do not realize that there’s typically a significant gap between academic knowledge and practical application. “This is something that I always emphasize with the young professionals I work with. So often, they see that first job as just an extension of high school or college, and it really isn’t,” wrote Kyle Smith, founder and CEO of consulting service HRKyle, in an email.

If you’re worried about the steep learning curve you may experience at your first job, Smith advised embracing it by staying curious, asking questions and seeking mentorship. “It’s OK not to know everything from day one. Organizations hire younger talent as much on potential as anything,” Smith said.

Deadlines Matter

When you were in school, making a mistake on a test or handing in work late only affected you. But at work, mistakes can impact your boss, your co-workers and your company. People might end up staying late to fix your work, miss their own deadlines or lose important business because of you.

“Teachers may extend deadlines or allow makeup assignments, but in the business world that won’t work. If you are having trouble meeting a deadline or prioritizing your tasks, ask for guidance from your manager before the deadline has passed,” said Kim Jones, vice president of human resources at Toshiba America Business Solutions, in an email.

Speaking Succinctly Is Important

In today’s fast-paced workplaces, being able to get to the point quickly and communicate clearly will help you stay on top of tasks and appear more professional. However, many entry-level employees lack this skill.

“As a career coach for 20 years, I’m still shocked at the inability of graduates with whom I have worked to create grammatically correct sentences,” wrote Karen Florence, certified professional coach and founder of Tabula Rasa Coaching, in an email. She suggested removing words such as “um,” “uh” and “like” from your vocabulary to be taken more seriously in the workplace.

If you want to learn how to speak confidently at work and give better presentations, Florence suggested taking a course from Toastmasters International, a nonprofit educational organization that teaches public speaking and leadership skills.

2 Weeks May Be the Most Time You Can Take Off

In many workplaces, two weeks is the limit of how much vacation time you can take at once. In fact, two weeks might be the full amount of vacation you’re allotted per year.

Paid time off varies by workplace. Some may offer more than that or even unlimited vacation days, particularly as you move into more senior roles.

Your Attitude Matters

You might be good at your job, but if you appear unfriendly, rude, disengaged or defensive at work, you’ll find it hard to advance — and you could even end up losing your job. Being polite and appearing interested isn’t optional if you want to thrive in most workplaces. If mental health issues are affecting your performance at work, talk to a mental health professional.

Office Politics Are Ubiquitous

Unfortunately, office politics are part of every organization and an unspoken reality of any workplace. “While it’s important to build genuine and strong professional relationships in the workplace, you should still be aware of the undercurrents of power dynamics and alliances,” Smith said.

When you start your first job, take time to understand who holds influence and how decisions are made, Smith suggested. “My best advice for navigating office politics is to observe and listen as you build connections,” he added.

Great Performance Involves Taking Initiative

You should aim to identify ways to drive your department’s work forward instead of always waiting for instruction. That said, you also need to know the parameters of where you can take initiative and where you can’t. This isn’t always explicit and therefore can confuse new workers.

It’s OK Not to Have All the Answers

Especially in an entry-level role, you’re not expected to know everything. As you gain more experience, you’ll gradually build confidence and expertise.

“What’s important is knowing how to ask smart questions that’ll help you do your job well,” said Andrea J. Miller, a leadership and performance coach and learning and development consultant, in an email. “Remember, this is just the beginning of your career journey, not the end-all-be-all.”

Don’t Waste Time Becoming Great at Things You Hate

This view may stir some debate, but you shouldn’t spend too much time doing things that drain you in the workplace, Miller said. “Sure, every job has its boring parts, but aim to spend most of your time on work that energizes you. Play to your strengths and become exceptional at what you enjoy,” Miller said.

You may not want to devote your most creative hours of the day to data entry, but don’t avoid challenges or growth opportunities that could be good for your career. For example, becoming comfortable using artificial intelligence tools is increasingly valuable in today’s workplaces, so it’s worth investing time to familiarize yourself with new technologies — even if they don’t excite you.

10 Things They Don't Tell You About Your First Job

Update 07/26/24: This story was previously published at an earlier date.