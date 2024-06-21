Yirendai: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

BEIJING (AP) — BEIJING (AP) — Yirendai Ltd. (YRD) on Friday reported profit of $67.3 million in its first quarter.…

BEIJING (AP) — BEIJING (AP) — Yirendai Ltd. (YRD) on Friday reported profit of $67.3 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Beijing-based company said it had net income of 76 cents.

The online consumer finance marketplace posted revenue of $190.9 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in June, Yirendai said it expects revenue in the range of $193.9 million to $221.6 million.

