Worthington Steel: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Worthington Steel (WS) on Wednesday reported profit of $53.2 million in its fiscal fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Columbus, Ohio-based company said it had net income of $1.06.

The steel processing company posted revenue of $911 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $154.7 million, or $3.11 per share. Revenue was reported as $3.43 billion.

