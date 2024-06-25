Worthington Enterprises: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Worthington Enterprises, Inc. (WOR) on Tuesday reported a loss of $31.8 million…

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Worthington Enterprises, Inc. (WOR) on Tuesday reported a loss of $31.8 million in its fiscal fourth quarter.

The Columbus, Ohio-based company said it had a loss of 65 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for asset impairment costs and restructuring costs, came to 74 cents per share.

The metal manufacturer posted revenue of $318.8 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $110.6 million, or $2.20 per share. Revenue was reported as $1.25 billion.

