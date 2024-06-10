Workers Weigh in on What Makes a Great Company to Work For

When considering where to work, it’s important to compare benefits and other aspects of a company’s culture and values before…

When considering where to work, it’s important to compare benefits and other aspects of a company’s culture and values before accepting a job offer.

Ideas about what makes an exceptional employer may vary depending on individual needs and priorities, so U.S. News sought input from workers to gain diverse insights about what makes a company truly great to work for.

Inclusivity and Support

Inclusivity and support in the workplace make a company great to work for, said Andrew Pickett, a Florida-based trial attorney for over 15 years, in an email. “Throughout my career, I have had the opportunity to work with different law firms and companies. However, what makes a great company for me is one that values its employees and their well-being,” he wrote. “One aspect that has stood out to me in some of my past companies is the inclusive and supportive work culture. This culture not only boosts morale but encourages collaboration and innovation.”

Flexible Work Policy

Braden Norwood, a content and SEO specialist for Oklahoma-based online continuing education provider VTR Learning, appreciates his company’s flexible work policy the most. “My employer never hesitated to allow us the time we need to make sure everything fits in place. Ultimately, they don’t care how we do our work as long as it gets done. And that’s one of the best things about my employment here,” he said in an email.

Culture of Trust

Another aspect that Norwood values about his workplace is the culture of trust. “Our managers allow us room to grow VTR Learning in ways we think best. This sort of hands-off approach has been lauded by both sides because the executive team doesn’t have to worry about management overreach, and we, as employees, don’t feel micromanaged,” he said. While major company decisions require executive approval, Norwood said this level of trust on a smaller scale makes him feel valued.

Emphasis on Work-Life Balance

Kristina Ifkovits, proposal manager at Forte Construction Corp., a general contractor involved in transit and public works projects throughout downstate New York, says her company’s emphasis on work-life balance is the reason she enjoys her work so much. “We have frequent team-building activities where we can let our hair down and socialize with our teammates outside the office walls. We even have an annual Long Island Ducks picnic where everyone can bring their family members for some barbecue and a baseball game,” she shared in an email. She also said that while her employer offers bonuses and raises, she appreciates the positive work-life balance even more.

Employee Recognition and Appreciation

Recognizing hard work through verbal praise and bonuses is a staple of his company’s work culture, said David Brillant, a tax, trusts and estates lawyer in Walnut Creek, California, in an email. “For example, after successfully navigating a complex probate case that initially seemed unsolvable, our entire team celebrated with bonuses and public recognition, which made our team even more motivated to tackle challenging cases and strive to be better,” he wrote.

Open and Collaborative Environment

Hrvoje Crnecki, vice president of business solutions at Dallas-based Corporate Relocation International, appreciates his company’s open and collaborative environment. “Our leadership has laid the foundation upon which we, as employees, can not only thrive but are encouraged to bring our true selves to work, share our ideas — especially the crazy ones — and collaborate effectively,” he said in an email. “It has truly made this company remarkable to work for.”

Encouraging Innovation

Eva Miller, vice president of marketing at Miami-based web design agency Digital Silk, says that embracing and encouraging innovation is what makes a company a great place to work. “For example, my role as a VP at a company that encourages innovation has allowed me to lead high-impact and transformative projects,” she said in an email. “I think this space for creativity and strategic thinking has really empowered me to strive for inventive solutions and stay excited about my work.”

Commitment to Employee Safety

As a workers’ compensation law expert in Long Beach, California, Ethan Pease finds that one key aspect that makes a company great to work for is a commitment to employee well-being, particularly when it comes to safety and workplace injuries. “At my workplace, we prioritize comprehensive training on workplace safety and workers’ compensation rights. This ensures that all employees are well-versed in the protocols for reporting injuries and claiming benefits, which I think significantly reduces stress and uncertainty,” he wrote in an email.

Access to the Latest Technology

Tom Bruzek, a land-buying specialist at Virginia-based Selling Land Fast, points out the advantages of having access to the latest technology in the workplace. “My real estate company uses the latest technology to make our jobs easier and more efficient. We have access to tools like virtual tours and smart data analysis, which helps us better serve our clients and stay ahead in the market,” he said in an email. “This focus on technology makes our work exciting and allows us to offer top-notch services.”

Choose a Workplace That Values You

One common theme among workers’ ideas of great companies to work for is appreciation and feeling valued at work, whether it’s an employer respecting their time, nurturing their mental health, prioritizing their physical well-being or supporting their professional growth. The consensus is clear: Employees thrive in environments where they feel valued and respected. So, before accepting a job offer just because it comes with a six-figure salary or other perks, take the time to assess whether the company truly values its employees and prioritizes their well-being.

Workers Weigh in on What Makes a Great Company to Work For originally appeared on usnews.com