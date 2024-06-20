Winnebago: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. (AP) — EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. (AP) — Winnebago Industries Inc. (WGO) on Thursday reported fiscal third-quarter earnings…

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. (AP) — EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. (AP) — Winnebago Industries Inc. (WGO) on Thursday reported fiscal third-quarter earnings of $29 million.

The Eden Prairie, Minnesota-based company said it had profit of 96 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.13 per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.30 per share.

The recreational vehicle maker posted revenue of $786 million in the period, which also missed Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $800 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on WGO at https://www.zacks.com/ap/WGO

