Walgreens, International Paper fall; McCormick, Apogee rise Thursday, 6/27/2024

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes on Thursday:

Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc., down $3.47 to $12.19.

The drugstore chain cut its earnings forecast for the year.

McCormick & Co., up $2.93 to $70.60.

The spices and seasonings company beat analysts’ fiscal second-quarter earnings forecasts.

International Paper Co., down $3.36 to $43.25.

Pulp and paper company Suzano said it will end its pursuit to buy the global paper and packaging company

SM Energy Co., down $5.07 to $43.35.

The oil and gas company is buying the Uinta Basin oil and gas assets from XCL Resources for about $2.55 billion.

Apogee Enterprises Inc., up $4.81 to $64.06.

The glass products company raised its fiscal year earnings forecast.

Levi Strauss & Co., down $3.56 to $19.56.

The jeans maker’s earnings forecast for its fiscal year is below of analysts’ expectations.

BlackBerry Ltd., up 24 cents to $2.45.

The cybersecurity software and services beat analysts’ fiscal first-quarter earnings forecasts.

RH, up $20.11 to $239.30.

CEO Gary Friedman’s bought $10 million of the furniture and housewares company’s stock.

