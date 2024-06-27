Walgreens: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

DEERFIELD, Ill. (AP) — DEERFIELD, Ill. (AP) — Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. (WBA) on Thursday reported fiscal third-quarter profit of…

DEERFIELD, Ill. (AP) — DEERFIELD, Ill. (AP) — Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. (WBA) on Thursday reported fiscal third-quarter profit of $344 million.

The Deerfield, Illinois-based company said it had profit of 40 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 63 cents per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 67 cents per share.

The largest U.S. drugstore chain posted revenue of $36.35 billion in the period, which beat Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $35.96 billion.

Walgreens expects full-year earnings in the range of $2.80 to $2.95 per share.

