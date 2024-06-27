Live Radio
Home » Latest News » Walgreens: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

Walgreens: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

June 27, 2024, 7:13 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

DEERFIELD, Ill. (AP) — DEERFIELD, Ill. (AP) — Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. (WBA) on Thursday reported fiscal third-quarter profit of $344 million.

The Deerfield, Illinois-based company said it had profit of 40 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 63 cents per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 67 cents per share.

The largest U.S. drugstore chain posted revenue of $36.35 billion in the period, which beat Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $35.96 billion.

Walgreens expects full-year earnings in the range of $2.80 to $2.95 per share.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on WBA at https://www.zacks.com/ap/WBA

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up