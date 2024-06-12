Vera Bradley: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

ROANOKE, Ind. (AP) — ROANOKE, Ind. (AP) — Vera Bradley Inc. (VRA) on Wednesday reported a loss of $8.1 million…

ROANOKE, Ind. (AP) — Vera Bradley Inc. (VRA) on Wednesday reported a loss of $8.1 million in its fiscal first quarter.

The Roanoke, Indiana-based company said it had a loss of 26 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 21 cents per share.

The handbag and accessories company posted revenue of $80.6 million in the period.

Vera Bradley expects full-year earnings to be 54 cents to 62 cents per share, with revenue in the range of $460 million to $480 million.

