UPS AND DOWNS

NEW YORK (AP) —The following list shows the NYSE MKT-listed stocks that have gone up the most and down the…
UPS
|Name PEHighLowLastChg.Pct.
|1AEONBiowt
|3.00
|.05
|1.05
|+.95
|+950.0
|2LairdSuper
|5.70
|.71
|5.62
|+4.71
|+517.6
|3MAIABiotc
|5.99
|.99
|3.42
|+2.25
|+192.3
|4IsoRay
|1.91
|.38
|1.07
|+.67
|+166.2
|5PerspTherrs
|19.05
|3.80
|9.97
|+5.97
|+149.3
|6GalianoGld
|7
|1.90
|.80
|1.72
|+.78
|+
|83.0
|7SupDrillPdts
|43
|1.38
|.69
|1.30
|+.59
|+
|82.1
|8WidePoint
|4
|4.24
|1.83
|4.19
|+1.87
|+
|80.6
|9RegHlthPrpfA
|.91
|.29
|.59
|+.26
|+
|78.8
|10vjAerocentry
|1
|4.48
|1.39
|2.48
|+1.07
|+
|75.9
|11TasekoM
|3.15
|1.27
|2.45
|+1.05
|+
|75.0
|12AvinoSlv&Gg
|1.12
|.44
|.90
|+.38
|+
|71.8
|13GranTrrag
|21
|10.40
|4.72
|9.67
|+4.03
|+
|71.5
|14NanoViricid
|3.59
|1.01
|1.72
|+.70
|+
|68.6
|15DecisPtSyst
|10.22
|5.68
|10.20
|+3.94
|+
|62.9
|16AustinGold
|1.66
|.62
|1.20
|+.46
|+
|62.2
|17NewConceptEn
|1.81
|.96
|1.60
|+.60
|+
|60.0
|18BiomXun
|.82
|.05
|.40
|+.15
|+
|58.7
|19SolitarioRes
|.96
|.43
|.89
|+.33
|+
|58.0
|20BitNileHlpfD
|28.90
|17.25
|26.80
|+9.80
|+
|57.6
|21IdahoStrRs
|82
|10.60
|5.66
|9.86
|+3.53
|+
|55.7
|22IndiaGlCap
|.91
|.27
|.43
|+.15
|+
|55.0
|23iBiors
|4.98
|1.02
|2.11
|+.74
|+
|54.0
|24MultiWays
|.69
|.20
|.34
|+.12
|+
|51.1
|25StrwbryFlds
|11.41
|6.56
|11.41
|+3.70
|+
|47.9
|26RaMedSys
|.75
|.37
|.59
|+.18
|+
|44.8
|27MarygoldCos
|1.92
|.78
|1.50
|+.44
|+
|41.5
|28PowerREIT
|1
|1.58
|.40
|.90
|+.25
|+
|38.5
|29Electromed
|33
|18.60
|9.81
|15.03
|+4.12
|+
|37.8
|30USAntimony
|.40
|.17
|.34
|+.09
|+
|34.9
|31AmShared
|46
|3.69
|2.37
|3.20
|+.82
|+
|34.3
|32NewGoldg
|2.31
|1.09
|1.95
|+.49
|+
|33.6
|33Ashford
|4.98
|1.91
|4.91
|+1.23
|+
|33.4
|34Cohen&Co
|12.82
|6.10
|8.86
|+2.21
|+
|33.2
|35ZedgeIncn
|5.18
|2.20
|3.05
|+.70
|+
|29.8
|36SilvrcupMet
|24
|4.39
|2.22
|3.36
|+.73
|+
|27.8
|37BMTechwt
|.11
|.01
|.04
|+.01
|+
|26.5
|38BluerckHm
|18.71
|13.36
|17.50
|+3.51
|+
|25.1
|39SilvCrMetl
|8.56
|7.90
|8.15
|+1.60
|+
|24.4
|40MexcoEngy
|13
|16.52
|9.02
|11.32
|+2.19
|+
|24.0
|41IncOpporRI
|24
|17.82
|13.11
|16.25
|+2.85
|+
|21.3
|42Trio-Tech
|29
|6.94
|4.92
|6.09
|+1.02
|+
|20.1
|43BiomX
|.86
|.19
|.34
|+.06
|+
|20.0
|44GencorInds
|18
|20.45
|15.24
|19.34
|+3.20
|+
|19.8
|45ImperOilg
|11
|74.58
|54.58
|68.25
|+11.06
|+
|19.3
|46TrilogyMetl
|.61
|.25
|.51
|+.08
|+
|18.4
|47CloughGlbEq
|7.01
|5.79
|6.98
|+1.05
|+
|17.7
|48Pedevco
|1.05
|.61
|.91
|+.14
|+
|17.5
|49NtlHlthcare
|37
|109.47
|87.03
|108.40
|+15.98
|+
|17.3
|50Can-Fite
|4.48
|1.87
|2.58
|+.38
|+
|17.3
|DOWNS
|Name PEHighLowLastChg.Pct.
|1AltaGlbGrpn
|5.00
|2.64
|3.10—760696.90
|—
|100.0
|2DeltaApparel
|8.00
|.40
|.58
|—
|6.55
|—
|91.9
|3Azitra
|2.28
|.09
|.09
|—
|.83
|—
|90.0
|4LoopMedia
|.100
|.10
|.10
|—
|.90
|—
|89.9
|51847Hldgrs
|4.21
|.26
|.28
|—
|1.70
|—
|86.0
|6AEONBioph
|17.17
|.92
|1.05
|—
|6.15
|—
|85.4
|7Northannn
|1.64
|.20
|.24
|—
|1.25
|—
|84.0
|8ScorpiusHld
|.53
|.07
|.08
|—
|.36
|—
|82.7
|9Oragenics
|7.74
|.97
|1.04
|—
|4.59
|—
|81.5
|10SignDaySprn
|1.53
|.25
|.27
|—
|.87
|—
|76.5
|11AgEaglAerrs
|1.50
|.46
|.50
|—
|1.60
|—
|76.2
|12ComstockM
|2
|.58
|.16
|.16
|—
|.38
|—
|70.1
|13AmpioPhrrs
|2.91
|.62
|.62
|—
|1.43
|—
|69.8
|14NovBayPhrs
|3.45
|2.05
|2.21
|—
|4.79
|—
|68.4
|15ArenaGpHl
|2.81
|.60
|.77
|—
|1.61
|—
|67.6
|16PlanetGrnrs
|5.80
|1.32
|1.66
|—
|3.24
|—
|66.1
|17BattalionOil
|9.66
|3.12
|3.34
|—
|6.27
|—
|65.2
|18BettrChoicrs
|10.66
|2.87
|3.90
|—
|6.08
|—
|60.9
|19GeniusGrp
|.70
|.24
|.28
|—
|.39
|—
|58.1
|20Cel-Sci
|3.08
|1.10
|1.16
|—
|1.56
|—
|57.4
|21IssuerDirect
|9
|19.03
|7.61
|7.85
|—10.29
|—
|56.7
|22AltisrceAssts
|1
|5.69
|1.68
|1.92
|—
|2.22
|—
|53.6
|23PineapplFinl
|2.14
|.75
|.84
|—
|.95
|—
|53.1
|24EmpirePetrl
|10.94
|4.53
|5.16
|—
|5.83
|—
|53.0
|25PalatinTch
|5.65
|1.46
|1.95
|—
|2.03
|—
|51.0
|26CatchaInv
|12.70
|5.17
|5.75
|—
|5.38
|—
|48.3
|27CamberEnrs
|.26
|.10
|.12
|—
|.11
|—
|48.2
|28XtantMed
|1.31
|.60
|.63
|—
|.50
|—
|44.2
|29BirksGroup
|4.80
|2.07
|2.63
|—
|2.06
|—
|43.9
|30AultAllnce
|1
|.11
|.05
|.05
|—
|.04
|—
|43.6
|31cbdMD
|1.34
|.57
|.59
|—
|.45
|—
|43.3
|32Globalstar
|2.13
|1.01
|1.12
|—
|.82
|—
|42.3
|33FrankStProp
|2.72
|1.48
|1.53
|—
|1.03
|—
|40.2
|34Inuvo
|.57
|.23
|.26
|—
|.17
|—
|39.5
|35i80Gold
|1.81
|.96
|1.08
|—
|.68
|—
|38.6
|36GeeGroupInc
|4
|.51
|.24
|.31
|—
|.19
|—
|38.6
|37Nuburu
|.39
|.09
|.09
|—
|.06
|—
|38.0
|38OceanPwr
|.37
|.12
|.20
|—
|.12
|—
|38.0
|39Castellum
|.40
|.17
|.19
|—
|.11
|—
|37.6
|40MyomoInc
|5.17
|2.51
|3.21
|—
|1.80
|—
|35.9
|41InfuSystem
|10.58
|6.25
|6.83
|—
|3.71
|—
|35.2
|42ProtalixBio
|1.85
|1.03
|1.17
|—
|.61
|—
|34.3
|43MoviMage
|1.44
|.42
|.62
|—
|.32
|—
|34.2
|44CybinInc
|.52
|.25
|.27
|—
|.14
|—
|33.9
|45FrshVineW
|1.06
|.43
|.61
|—
|.30
|—
|32.9
|46Sifco
|4.17
|2.87
|3.10
|—
|1.44
|—
|31.7
|47SachemCap
|6
|4.64
|2.53
|2.59
|—
|1.15
|—
|30.7
|48AMCONDis
|10
|209.44
|129.85
|140.46
|—54.54
|—
|28.0
|49inTestCorp
|10
|14.35
|9.11
|9.88
|—
|3.72
|—
|27.4
|50MatinasBio
|.43
|.15
|.16
|—
|.06
|—
|26.9
