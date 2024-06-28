UPS AND DOWNS

Presidential debate: Public reaction | Debate recap | Missed the debate? Watch it here | Fact-checking candidates | When is the next debate?
The Associated Press

June 28, 2024, 7:03 PM

NEW YORK (AP) —The following list shows the
NYSE MKT-listed stocks that have
gone up the most and down the most based on
percent of change for 2023.
No securities trading below 1000 shares are included.
Net and percentage change are the difference be-
tween last year’s closing price and this year’s closing.
Changes for issues added during the year are calcu-
lated from closing prices on the first trading day.

UPS

Name PEHighLowLastChg.Pct.
1AEONBiowt 3.00 .05 1.05 +.95 +950.0
2LairdSuper 5.70 .71 5.62 +4.71 +517.6
3MAIABiotc 5.99 .99 3.42 +2.25 +192.3
4IsoRay 1.91 .38 1.07 +.67 +166.2
5PerspTherrs 19.05 3.80 9.97 +5.97 +149.3
6GalianoGld 7 1.90 .80 1.72 +.78 + 83.0
7SupDrillPdts 43 1.38 .69 1.30 +.59 + 82.1
8WidePoint 4 4.24 1.83 4.19 +1.87 + 80.6
9RegHlthPrpfA .91 .29 .59 +.26 + 78.8
10vjAerocentry 1 4.48 1.39 2.48 +1.07 + 75.9
11TasekoM 3.15 1.27 2.45 +1.05 + 75.0
12AvinoSlv&Gg 1.12 .44 .90 +.38 + 71.8
13GranTrrag 21 10.40 4.72 9.67 +4.03 + 71.5
14NanoViricid 3.59 1.01 1.72 +.70 + 68.6
15DecisPtSyst 10.22 5.68 10.20 +3.94 + 62.9
16AustinGold 1.66 .62 1.20 +.46 + 62.2
17NewConceptEn 1.81 .96 1.60 +.60 + 60.0
18BiomXun .82 .05 .40 +.15 + 58.7
19SolitarioRes .96 .43 .89 +.33 + 58.0
20BitNileHlpfD 28.90 17.25 26.80 +9.80 + 57.6
21IdahoStrRs 82 10.60 5.66 9.86 +3.53 + 55.7
22IndiaGlCap .91 .27 .43 +.15 + 55.0
23iBiors 4.98 1.02 2.11 +.74 + 54.0
24MultiWays .69 .20 .34 +.12 + 51.1
25StrwbryFlds 11.41 6.56 11.41 +3.70 + 47.9
26RaMedSys .75 .37 .59 +.18 + 44.8
27MarygoldCos 1.92 .78 1.50 +.44 + 41.5
28PowerREIT 1 1.58 .40 .90 +.25 + 38.5
29Electromed 33 18.60 9.81 15.03 +4.12 + 37.8
30USAntimony .40 .17 .34 +.09 + 34.9
31AmShared 46 3.69 2.37 3.20 +.82 + 34.3
32NewGoldg 2.31 1.09 1.95 +.49 + 33.6
33Ashford 4.98 1.91 4.91 +1.23 + 33.4
34Cohen&Co 12.82 6.10 8.86 +2.21 + 33.2
35ZedgeIncn 5.18 2.20 3.05 +.70 + 29.8
36SilvrcupMet 24 4.39 2.22 3.36 +.73 + 27.8
37BMTechwt .11 .01 .04 +.01 + 26.5
38BluerckHm 18.71 13.36 17.50 +3.51 + 25.1
39SilvCrMetl 8.56 7.90 8.15 +1.60 + 24.4
40MexcoEngy 13 16.52 9.02 11.32 +2.19 + 24.0
41IncOpporRI 24 17.82 13.11 16.25 +2.85 + 21.3
42Trio-Tech 29 6.94 4.92 6.09 +1.02 + 20.1
43BiomX .86 .19 .34 +.06 + 20.0
44GencorInds 18 20.45 15.24 19.34 +3.20 + 19.8
45ImperOilg 11 74.58 54.58 68.25 +11.06 + 19.3
46TrilogyMetl .61 .25 .51 +.08 + 18.4
47CloughGlbEq 7.01 5.79 6.98 +1.05 + 17.7
48Pedevco 1.05 .61 .91 +.14 + 17.5
49NtlHlthcare 37 109.47 87.03 108.40 +15.98 + 17.3
50Can-Fite 4.48 1.87 2.58 +.38 + 17.3
DOWNS
Name PEHighLowLastChg.Pct.
1AltaGlbGrpn 5.00 2.64 3.10—760696.90 100.0
2DeltaApparel 8.00 .40 .58 6.55 91.9
3Azitra 2.28 .09 .09 .83 90.0
4LoopMedia .100 .10 .10 .90 89.9
51847Hldgrs 4.21 .26 .28 1.70 86.0
6AEONBioph 17.17 .92 1.05 6.15 85.4
7Northannn 1.64 .20 .24 1.25 84.0
8ScorpiusHld .53 .07 .08 .36 82.7
9Oragenics 7.74 .97 1.04 4.59 81.5
10SignDaySprn 1.53 .25 .27 .87 76.5
11AgEaglAerrs 1.50 .46 .50 1.60 76.2
12ComstockM 2 .58 .16 .16 .38 70.1
13AmpioPhrrs 2.91 .62 .62 1.43 69.8
14NovBayPhrs 3.45 2.05 2.21 4.79 68.4
15ArenaGpHl 2.81 .60 .77 1.61 67.6
16PlanetGrnrs 5.80 1.32 1.66 3.24 66.1
17BattalionOil 9.66 3.12 3.34 6.27 65.2
18BettrChoicrs 10.66 2.87 3.90 6.08 60.9
19GeniusGrp .70 .24 .28 .39 58.1
20Cel-Sci 3.08 1.10 1.16 1.56 57.4
21IssuerDirect 9 19.03 7.61 7.85 —10.29 56.7
22AltisrceAssts 1 5.69 1.68 1.92 2.22 53.6
23PineapplFinl 2.14 .75 .84 .95 53.1
24EmpirePetrl 10.94 4.53 5.16 5.83 53.0
25PalatinTch 5.65 1.46 1.95 2.03 51.0
26CatchaInv 12.70 5.17 5.75 5.38 48.3
27CamberEnrs .26 .10 .12 .11 48.2
28XtantMed 1.31 .60 .63 .50 44.2
29BirksGroup 4.80 2.07 2.63 2.06 43.9
30AultAllnce 1 .11 .05 .05 .04 43.6
31cbdMD 1.34 .57 .59 .45 43.3
32Globalstar 2.13 1.01 1.12 .82 42.3
33FrankStProp 2.72 1.48 1.53 1.03 40.2
34Inuvo .57 .23 .26 .17 39.5
35i80Gold 1.81 .96 1.08 .68 38.6
36GeeGroupInc 4 .51 .24 .31 .19 38.6
37Nuburu .39 .09 .09 .06 38.0
38OceanPwr .37 .12 .20 .12 38.0
39Castellum .40 .17 .19 .11 37.6
40MyomoInc 5.17 2.51 3.21 1.80 35.9
41InfuSystem 10.58 6.25 6.83 3.71 35.2
42ProtalixBio 1.85 1.03 1.17 .61 34.3
43MoviMage 1.44 .42 .62 .32 34.2
44CybinInc .52 .25 .27 .14 33.9
45FrshVineW 1.06 .43 .61 .30 32.9
46Sifco 4.17 2.87 3.10 1.44 31.7
47SachemCap 6 4.64 2.53 2.59 1.15 30.7
48AMCONDis 10 209.44 129.85 140.46 —54.54 28.0
49inTestCorp 10 14.35 9.11 9.88 3.72 27.4
50MatinasBio .43 .15 .16 .06 26.9
Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

