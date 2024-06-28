UPS AND DOWNS

NEW YORK (AP) —The following list shows the New York Stock Exchange-listed stocks that have gone up the most and…
|NEW YORK (AP) —The following list shows the
|New York Stock Exchange-listed stocks that have
|gone up the most and down the most based on
|percent of change for 2023.
|No securities trading below 1000 shares are included.
|Net and percentage change are the difference be-
|tween last year’s closing price and this year’s closing.
|Changes for issues added during the year are calcu-
|lated from closing prices on the first trading day.
UPS
|Name PEHighLowLastChg.Pct.
|1NuScalePwwt
|3.15
|.21
|2.79
|+2.48
|+800.0
|2NuScalePwr
|12.40
|1.88
|11.69
|+8.40
|+255.3
|3SonSenLiv
|34.26
|8.65
|27.50
|+17.84
|+184.7
|4EmergentBio
|7.35
|1.42
|6.82
|+4.42
|+184.2
|5Sweetgreen
|36.72
|9.66
|30.14
|+18.84
|+166.7
|6ProUltSemi
|170.13
|48.17
|139.12
|+84.70
|+155.6
|7GenAsIAcwt
|.60
|.03
|.08
|+.05
|+150.0
|8CarvanaA
|136.92
|40.21
|128.72
|+75.78
|+143.1
|9TutorPerini
|23.19
|7.83
|21.78
|+12.68
|+139.3
|10HimsHersHl
|25.74
|8.09
|20.19
|+11.29
|+126.9
|11ZIMIntgShip
|23.82
|9.08
|22.17
|+12.30
|+124.6
|12OrigBARK
|1.91
|.74
|1.81
|+1.00
|+124.6
|13VistraEnrn
|24
|107.24
|37.77
|85.98
|+47.46
|+123.2
|14SableOffshwt
|5.23
|1.79
|4.27
|+2.34
|+121.2
|15Innovidwt
|.09
|.03
|.07
|+.04
|+116.7
|16CAVAGrp
|97.64
|39.05
|92.75
|+49.77
|+115.8
|17RushStr
|9.82
|3.56
|9.59
|+5.10
|+113.6
|18AbercrFtch
|29
|196.99
|86.91
|177.84
|+89.62
|+101.6
|19GannettCo
|4.66
|1.95
|4.61
|+2.31
|+100.4
|20ZetaGlbHl
|18.58
|7.84
|17.65
|+8.83
|+100.1
|21BancoMacro
|10
|68.24
|24.41
|57.33
|+28.63
|+
|99.8
|22PhxNwMed
|3.30
|1.20
|2.71
|+1.35
|+
|99.3
|23HyliionHld
|1.96
|.80
|1.62
|+.81
|+
|99.0
|24JumiaTech
|10.55
|2.88
|7.02
|+3.49
|+
|98.9
|25SummitMid
|36.78
|15.56
|35.56
|+17.65
|+
|98.5
|26NuvationBio
|4.16
|1.43
|2.92
|+1.41
|+
|93.4
|27OrionGrpHoldg
|11.00
|4.41
|9.51
|+4.57
|+
|92.5
|28LufaxHoldg
|2.49
|.85
|2.37
|+1.13
|+
|91.1
|29MariaDB
|.56
|.20
|.53
|+.25
|+
|90.7
|30akaBrndsHrs
|33.73
|7.09
|15.25
|+7.20
|+
|89.4
|31HippoHldg
|25.49
|7.75
|17.19
|+8.07
|+
|88.5
|32ArisWtrSol
|26
|17.27
|7.74
|15.67
|+7.28
|+
|86.8
|33NaviosMar
|4
|53.28
|27.47
|51.03
|+23.07
|+
|82.5
|34DellTchC
|27
|179.70
|74.32
|137.91
|+61.41
|+
|80.3
|35VertivHldg
|83
|109.27
|44.31
|86.57
|+38.54
|+
|80.2
|36PureStorage
|70.41
|34.32
|64.21
|+28.55
|+
|80.1
|37EndeavSilvg
|44
|4.20
|1.42
|3.52
|+1.55
|+
|78.7
|38TorEcofn3wt
|.22
|.04
|.16
|+.07
|+
|76.4
|39SeaLtd
|76.60
|34.35
|71.42
|+30.92
|+
|76.3
|40DxSOXBull
|66.19
|24.80
|55.36
|+23.96
|+
|76.3
|41TenetHlthcre
|31
|142.36
|73.21
|133.03
|+57.46
|+
|76.0
|42CheetahMb
|1
|6.78
|1.99
|3.98
|+1.70
|+
|74.6
|43OscarHlth
|23.44
|8.44
|15.82
|+6.67
|+
|72.9
|44BBVAArgnt
|11.87
|7.83
|9.25
|+3.89
|+
|72.6
|45CoeurMining
|6.05
|2.42
|5.62
|+2.36
|+
|72.4
|46PerimtrSol
|20
|8.18
|3.88
|7.83
|+3.23
|+
|70.2
|47EMCORGp
|27
|401.98
|209.31
|365.08+149.65
|+
|69.5
|48BRCInc
|7.14
|3.54
|6.13
|+2.50
|+
|68.9
|49BrghtSch
|3.23
|1.25
|2.10
|+.85
|+
|68.0
|50BootBarn
|24
|134.61
|68.37
|128.93
|+52.17
|+
|68.0
|DOWNS
|Name PEHighLowLastChg.Pct.
|1B&NEducrs
|226.00
|6.05
|6.40—142.60
|—
|95.7
|2FinofAmwt
|.08
|.01
|.01
|—
|.07
|—
|90.0
|3SimplTailRisk
|1.27
|.35
|.51
|—
|3.70
|—
|87.9
|4SequansCom
|2.97
|.34
|.50
|—
|2.33
|—
|82.2
|5SOSLtd
|5.27
|.75
|.84
|—
|3.76
|—
|81.8
|6Expressrs
|1
|9.39
|1.53
|1.53
|—
|6.84
|—
|81.7
|7GinkgoBio
|1.72
|.26
|.33
|—
|1.36
|—
|80.2
|8BattrFutAcwt
|.12
|.01
|.02
|—
|.08
|—
|80.0
|9AmerWell
|1.56
|.33
|.33
|—
|1.17
|—
|78.2
|10BigLots
|1
|8.29
|1.71
|1.73
|—
|6.06
|—
|77.8
|11SpiritAirl
|16.85
|3.18
|3.66
|—12.73
|—
|77.7
|12NaviosMHpfH
|14.75
|1.80
|3.27
|—11.23
|—
|77.4
|13Holleywt
|.55
|.05
|.13
|—
|.43
|—
|77.3
|14ContainerStore
|2.46
|.51
|.54
|—
|1.74
|—
|76.3
|15Velo3Drs
|1
|22.09
|2.71
|3.32
|—10.61
|—
|76.2
|16AmpriusTch
|5.29
|1.01
|1.27
|—
|4.02
|—
|76.0
|17CUROGrp
|1.28
|.18
|.19
|—
|.61
|—
|75.9
|18SurfAirMobn
|1.55
|.22
|.38
|—
|1.17
|—
|75.2
|19PinstrpHldg
|12.00
|2.51
|2.75
|—
|8.15
|—
|74.8
|20BowFlex
|.85
|.16
|.20
|—
|.58
|—
|74.7
|21GinkgoBiowt
|.15
|.02
|.03
|—
|.08
|—
|73.3
|22AllurionTc
|3.95
|.83
|.100
|—
|2.74
|—
|73.3
|23MultiPlan
|1.46
|.33
|.39
|—
|1.05
|—
|73.1
|24Chegg
|11.47
|2.53
|3.16
|—
|8.20
|—
|72.2
|25VirginGalac
|2.54
|.67
|.69
|—
|1.77
|—
|72.0
|26AmpcoPitt
|2.89
|.75
|.77
|—
|1.96
|—
|71.8
|27SESAIwt
|.19
|.03
|.05
|—
|.12
|—
|71.7
|28ViaOpADR
|.97
|.22
|.22
|—
|.56
|—
|71.4
|29StemInc
|3.100
|1.07
|1.11
|—
|2.77
|—
|71.4
|30BanyanAcwt
|.49
|.11
|.11
|—
|.26
|—
|69.9
|31NYCmtyBcp
|1
|10.62
|1.70
|3.22
|—
|7.01
|—
|68.5
|32Medifast
|4
|70.58
|18.81
|21.82
|—45.40
|—
|67.5
|33DirElAutVrs
|43.00
|13.70
|14.86
|—30.02
|—
|66.9
|34NaviosMpfG
|12.50
|2.75
|5.00
|—
|8.70
|—
|63.5
|35SunnovaEn
|15.61
|3.37
|5.58
|—
|9.67
|—
|63.4
|36LLFlooring
|3.99
|1.31
|1.43
|—
|2.47
|—
|63.3
|37Coursera
|20.73
|6.35
|7.16
|—12.21
|—
|63.0
|38SoloBrandA
|6.23
|1.74
|2.28
|—
|3.88
|—
|63.0
|39fuboTV
|3.22
|1.10
|1.24
|—
|1.94
|—
|61.0
|40NevroCorp
|21.74
|7.85
|8.42
|—13.10
|—
|60.9
|41CanoHlthrs
|6.03
|1.74
|2.30
|—
|3.57
|—
|60.8
|42DouglEllim
|3.02
|1.00
|1.16
|—
|1.79
|—
|60.7
|43UntySftwr
|40.67
|15.23
|16.26
|—24.63
|—
|60.2
|44VinceHldg
|4.73
|1.28
|1.38
|—
|2.08
|—
|60.1
|45EngyVault
|2.38
|.91
|.95
|—
|1.38
|—
|59.2
|46CompassMin
|25.52
|10.29
|10.33
|—14.99
|—
|59.2
|47AnywhRlEst
|8.00
|3.01
|3.31
|—
|4.80
|—
|59.2
|48AzulSA
|5
|9.44
|3.94
|4.00
|—
|5.69
|—
|58.7
|49LithiumAm
|7.71
|2.61
|2.68
|—
|3.72
|—
|58.1
|50ZeppHealth
|1
|2.10
|.59
|.60
|—
|.82
|—
|57.7
|—————————
Copyright
© 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.