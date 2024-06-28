Presidential debate: Public reaction | Debate recap | Missed the debate? Watch it here | Fact-checking candidates | When is the next debate?
UPS AND DOWNS

The Associated Press

June 28, 2024, 7:03 PM

NEW YORK (AP) —The following list shows the
New York Stock Exchange-listed stocks that have
gone up the most and down the most based on
percent of change for 2023.
No securities trading below 1000 shares are included.
Net and percentage change are the difference be-
tween last year’s closing price and this year’s closing.
Changes for issues added during the year are calcu-
lated from closing prices on the first trading day.

UPS

Name PEHighLowLastChg.Pct.
1NuScalePwwt 3.15 .21 2.79 +2.48 +800.0
2NuScalePwr 12.40 1.88 11.69 +8.40 +255.3
3SonSenLiv 34.26 8.65 27.50 +17.84 +184.7
4EmergentBio 7.35 1.42 6.82 +4.42 +184.2
5Sweetgreen 36.72 9.66 30.14 +18.84 +166.7
6ProUltSemi 170.13 48.17 139.12 +84.70 +155.6
7GenAsIAcwt .60 .03 .08 +.05 +150.0
8CarvanaA 136.92 40.21 128.72 +75.78 +143.1
9TutorPerini 23.19 7.83 21.78 +12.68 +139.3
10HimsHersHl 25.74 8.09 20.19 +11.29 +126.9
11ZIMIntgShip 23.82 9.08 22.17 +12.30 +124.6
12OrigBARK 1.91 .74 1.81 +1.00 +124.6
13VistraEnrn 24 107.24 37.77 85.98 +47.46 +123.2
14SableOffshwt 5.23 1.79 4.27 +2.34 +121.2
15Innovidwt .09 .03 .07 +.04 +116.7
16CAVAGrp 97.64 39.05 92.75 +49.77 +115.8
17RushStr 9.82 3.56 9.59 +5.10 +113.6
18AbercrFtch 29 196.99 86.91 177.84 +89.62 +101.6
19GannettCo 4.66 1.95 4.61 +2.31 +100.4
20ZetaGlbHl 18.58 7.84 17.65 +8.83 +100.1
21BancoMacro 10 68.24 24.41 57.33 +28.63 + 99.8
22PhxNwMed 3.30 1.20 2.71 +1.35 + 99.3
23HyliionHld 1.96 .80 1.62 +.81 + 99.0
24JumiaTech 10.55 2.88 7.02 +3.49 + 98.9
25SummitMid 36.78 15.56 35.56 +17.65 + 98.5
26NuvationBio 4.16 1.43 2.92 +1.41 + 93.4
27OrionGrpHoldg 11.00 4.41 9.51 +4.57 + 92.5
28LufaxHoldg 2.49 .85 2.37 +1.13 + 91.1
29MariaDB .56 .20 .53 +.25 + 90.7
30akaBrndsHrs 33.73 7.09 15.25 +7.20 + 89.4
31HippoHldg 25.49 7.75 17.19 +8.07 + 88.5
32ArisWtrSol 26 17.27 7.74 15.67 +7.28 + 86.8
33NaviosMar 4 53.28 27.47 51.03 +23.07 + 82.5
34DellTchC 27 179.70 74.32 137.91 +61.41 + 80.3
35VertivHldg 83 109.27 44.31 86.57 +38.54 + 80.2
36PureStorage 70.41 34.32 64.21 +28.55 + 80.1
37EndeavSilvg 44 4.20 1.42 3.52 +1.55 + 78.7
38TorEcofn3wt .22 .04 .16 +.07 + 76.4
39SeaLtd 76.60 34.35 71.42 +30.92 + 76.3
40DxSOXBull 66.19 24.80 55.36 +23.96 + 76.3
41TenetHlthcre 31 142.36 73.21 133.03 +57.46 + 76.0
42CheetahMb 1 6.78 1.99 3.98 +1.70 + 74.6
43OscarHlth 23.44 8.44 15.82 +6.67 + 72.9
44BBVAArgnt 11.87 7.83 9.25 +3.89 + 72.6
45CoeurMining 6.05 2.42 5.62 +2.36 + 72.4
46PerimtrSol 20 8.18 3.88 7.83 +3.23 + 70.2
47EMCORGp 27 401.98 209.31 365.08+149.65 + 69.5
48BRCInc 7.14 3.54 6.13 +2.50 + 68.9
49BrghtSch 3.23 1.25 2.10 +.85 + 68.0
50BootBarn 24 134.61 68.37 128.93 +52.17 + 68.0
DOWNS
Name PEHighLowLastChg.Pct.
1B&NEducrs 226.00 6.05 6.40—142.60 95.7
2FinofAmwt .08 .01 .01 .07 90.0
3SimplTailRisk 1.27 .35 .51 3.70 87.9
4SequansCom 2.97 .34 .50 2.33 82.2
5SOSLtd 5.27 .75 .84 3.76 81.8
6Expressrs 1 9.39 1.53 1.53 6.84 81.7
7GinkgoBio 1.72 .26 .33 1.36 80.2
8BattrFutAcwt .12 .01 .02 .08 80.0
9AmerWell 1.56 .33 .33 1.17 78.2
10BigLots 1 8.29 1.71 1.73 6.06 77.8
11SpiritAirl 16.85 3.18 3.66 —12.73 77.7
12NaviosMHpfH 14.75 1.80 3.27 —11.23 77.4
13Holleywt .55 .05 .13 .43 77.3
14ContainerStore 2.46 .51 .54 1.74 76.3
15Velo3Drs 1 22.09 2.71 3.32 —10.61 76.2
16AmpriusTch 5.29 1.01 1.27 4.02 76.0
17CUROGrp 1.28 .18 .19 .61 75.9
18SurfAirMobn 1.55 .22 .38 1.17 75.2
19PinstrpHldg 12.00 2.51 2.75 8.15 74.8
20BowFlex .85 .16 .20 .58 74.7
21GinkgoBiowt .15 .02 .03 .08 73.3
22AllurionTc 3.95 .83 .100 2.74 73.3
23MultiPlan 1.46 .33 .39 1.05 73.1
24Chegg 11.47 2.53 3.16 8.20 72.2
25VirginGalac 2.54 .67 .69 1.77 72.0
26AmpcoPitt 2.89 .75 .77 1.96 71.8
27SESAIwt .19 .03 .05 .12 71.7
28ViaOpADR .97 .22 .22 .56 71.4
29StemInc 3.100 1.07 1.11 2.77 71.4
30BanyanAcwt .49 .11 .11 .26 69.9
31NYCmtyBcp 1 10.62 1.70 3.22 7.01 68.5
32Medifast 4 70.58 18.81 21.82 —45.40 67.5
33DirElAutVrs 43.00 13.70 14.86 —30.02 66.9
34NaviosMpfG 12.50 2.75 5.00 8.70 63.5
35SunnovaEn 15.61 3.37 5.58 9.67 63.4
36LLFlooring 3.99 1.31 1.43 2.47 63.3
37Coursera 20.73 6.35 7.16 —12.21 63.0
38SoloBrandA 6.23 1.74 2.28 3.88 63.0
39fuboTV 3.22 1.10 1.24 1.94 61.0
40NevroCorp 21.74 7.85 8.42 —13.10 60.9
41CanoHlthrs 6.03 1.74 2.30 3.57 60.8
42DouglEllim 3.02 1.00 1.16 1.79 60.7
43UntySftwr 40.67 15.23 16.26 —24.63 60.2
44VinceHldg 4.73 1.28 1.38 2.08 60.1
45EngyVault 2.38 .91 .95 1.38 59.2
46CompassMin 25.52 10.29 10.33 —14.99 59.2
47AnywhRlEst 8.00 3.01 3.31 4.80 59.2
48AzulSA 5 9.44 3.94 4.00 5.69 58.7
49LithiumAm 7.71 2.61 2.68 3.72 58.1
50ZeppHealth 1 2.10 .59 .60 .82 57.7
—————————

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

