Home » Latest News » UPS AND DOWNS

UPS AND DOWNS

The Associated Press

June 28, 2024, 6:53 PM

NEW YORK (AP) —The following list shows the
Nasdaq stocks that have gone up the most
and down the most based on percent of change
for 2023.
No securities trading below 1000 shares are included.
Net and percentage change are the difference be-
tween last year’s closing price and this year’s closing.
Changes for issues added during the year are calcu-
lated from closing prices on the first trading day.

UPS

Name PEHighLowLastChg.Pct.
1AGBAGrwt .45 .01 .27 +.27 +4450.0
2FitellCorpn 39.89 .88 30.39 +28.86 +1886.3
3GlblInvestwt .05 .01 .05 +.05 +1566.7
4BoneBiolwt 46.80 2.87 43.50 +39.58 +1009.7
5AdTheornwt .47 .05 .47 +.42 +919.6
6GeneDxA 29.11 2.47 26.14 +23.39 +850.5
7AirshipAIwt 2.19 .02 .36 +.32 +778.0
8MediacoHld 6.86 .40 3.60 +3.17 +737.2
9CorbusPhr 55.41 5.67 45.25 +39.21 +649.2
10LbrtyReswt .05 .00 .03 +.03 +540.0
11AGBAGr 4.29 .32 3.06 +2.57 +529.6
12PHPVntwt .05 .01 .04 +.04 +528.6
13Palladynepf .24 .01 .03 +.03 +500.0
14Spectairewt .08 .01 .04 +.03 +500.0
15AlarumTch 45.90 6.98 41.71 +33.95 +437.5
16CoreSci2wt 10.10 1.15 8.69 +7.05 +429.9
17OxbridgeRewt .21 .02 .18 +.15 +429.4
18ElevaOncol 5.83 .51 2.70 +2.16 +402.8
19RootIncA 86.57 7.22 51.61 +41.13 +392.5
20Inseegors 11.17 1.62 10.66 +8.46 +384.5
21AlsetCapAcwt .05 .01 .05 +.04 +380.0
22SoundHnd 5.98 .23 1.55 +1.22 +364.1
23iPowerh 3.65 .40 2.08 +1.63 +362.2
24NanoNucln 37.51 3.25 23.44 +18.25 +351.6
25AvidityBios 42.00 8.86 40.85 +31.80 +351.4
26GeoVaxLbwt .60 .02 .14 +.11 +350.0
27LongbrdPh 28.15 15.64 27.03 +21.00 +348.3
28RailVisionwt .45 .04 .08 +.06 +344.4
29NextNavwt 3.99 .73 3.16 +2.44 +338.9
30Rezolute 6.10 .90 4.30 +3.31 +333.0
31SezzleIncn 100.00 16.23 88.22 +67.70 +329.9
32CandelThr 14.30 1.16 6.20 +4.73 +321.8
33Nexalin 4.05 .25 1.69 +1.29 +317.3
34Trumpwt 34.50 5.01 21.30 +16.11 +310.4
35JanOneInc 5.26 .50 2.24 +1.69 +303.6
36Finnovatewt .10 .01 .03 +.02 +300.0
37IXAcqwt .10 .02 .08 +.06 +300.0
38JanuxTher 65.60 7.79 41.89 +31.16 +290.4
39Biofronterwt .08 .01 .04 +.03 +280.0
40SwviHldgA 21.94 1.44 6.36 +4.69 +279.9
41CoreScientwt 5.39 .76 4.51 +3.31 +275.8
42SelinaHospwt .03 .00 .02 +.01 +275.0
43InsprTcOxwt .85 .14 .63 +.46 +270.6
44DaveIncA 63.50 7.73 30.30 +21.92 +261.4
45BeamrImg 34.94 1.37 5.22 +3.77 +260.0
46bioAffinitywt .90 .05 .30 +.22 +250.0
47PrjctEnrgwt .16 .02 .09 +.06 +240.0
48DognssIntArs 20.46 2.90 17.28 +12.19 +239.5
49SKGrOppwt .65 .06 .24 +.17 +238.6
50VisionSenwt .05 .01 .02 +.01 +233.3
DOWNS
Name PEHighLowLastChg.Pct.
1Volconrs 787.50 3.36 4.28—441.22 99.0
2SunshBiors 29.10 .28 .42 —26.78 98.5
3Allarityrs 11.14 .19 .21 —10.81 98.1
4EffectrThrrs 17.75 .25 .29 —11.39 97.5
5CNSPhrmrs 65.00 1.55 1.58 —61.92 97.5
6C3isIncrs 68.50 1.11 1.39 —51.61 97.4
7CERoThera 12.80 .27 .30 —10.70 97.3
8AplDNAScrs 14.40 .37 .41 —11.93 96.7
9AptevoThrs 10.80 .30 .31 7.66 96.2
10LuxUrban 6.88 .21 .23 5.74 96.1
11ZoomcarHld 7.61 .13 .15 3.54 95.9
12IntractvStrrs 47.60 1.28 1.41 —32.99 95.9
13Cingulaters 8.90 .31 .32 7.33 95.8
14Cemtrex 5.76 .21 .22 4.79 95.6
15InspirVetArs 50.00 1.28 1.58 —32.92 95.4
16LyraTherap 6.79 .25 .28 4.96 94.7
17SeelosThrs 15.44 .56 .60 —10.52 94.6
18TonixPhrs 14.08 .60 .70 —12.20 94.6
19GRIBiors 65.00 1.70 1.92 —33.12 94.5
20BeneficntArs 40.80 1.86 2.22 —36.66 94.3
21SiNtxTchrs 85.20 4.20 4.80 —71.40 93.7
22CasaSyst .57 .03 .04 .50 93.4
23NewHorAirA 12.15 .53 .56 7.77 93.3
24CalAmprs 6.67 .39 .40 5.37 93.1
25SolidionTch 10.74 .37 .55 7.15 92.9
26BlujayDiars 9.76 .66 .70 9.06 92.8
27AerovateTh 32.42 1.25 1.66 —20.97 92.7
28mFIntln 14.49 .88 .92 —11.37 92.5
29XTIAerosprs 8.00 .37 .44 5.16 92.1
30NaaSTcrs 40.20 2.41 2.43 —27.97 92.0
31Aclarionrs 6.75 .27 .29 2.91 91.1
32BanzaiIntl 3.55 .16 .17 1.71 91.0
33TruGolfA 11.82 .96 1.12 —10.53 90.4
34HubCybrwt .29 .02 .03 .27 90.3
35JeffsBrand 5.29 .17 .30 2.75 90.1
36BioSigTchrs 4.75 .26 .47 4.28 90.1
37HWHIntl 4.79 .75 1.02 9.28 90.1
38FreightTcrs 3.88 .31 .34 3.02 89.8
39AN2Thera 22.22 1.91 2.15 —18.34 89.5
40ZapataCmpn 15.50 .56 .60 5.10 89.5
41MarinusPh 11.26 1.10 1.17 9.70 89.2
42GlobalGasA 3.90 .40 .41 3.28 88.9
43Biolasehrs 1.19 .09 .13 .99 88.5
44AERWINSrs 15.40 1.50 1.74 —13.36 88.5
45QuoinPhrrs 6.18 .58 .58 4.33 88.2
46Longeveronrs 14.30 .77 1.61 —11.99 88.2
47MaxeonSlrT 7.35 .85 .85 6.32 88.1
48GlycoMimet 3.53 .24 .28 2.08 88.1
49AscentSolar .91 .09 .10 .77 88.0
50HeliusMedrs 9.50 .91 .98 7.06 87.8
—————————

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

