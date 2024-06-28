UPS AND DOWNS

NEW YORK (AP) —The following list shows the Nasdaq stocks that have gone up the most and down the most…
|NEW YORK (AP) —The following list shows the
|Nasdaq stocks that have gone up the most
|and down the most based on percent of change
|for 2023.
|No securities trading below 1000 shares are included.
|Net and percentage change are the difference be-
|tween last year’s closing price and this year’s closing.
|Changes for issues added during the year are calcu-
|lated from closing prices on the first trading day.
UPS
|Name PEHighLowLastChg.Pct.
|1AGBAGrwt
|.45
|.01
|.27
|+.27
|+4450.0
|2FitellCorpn
|39.89
|.88
|30.39
|+28.86
|+1886.3
|3GlblInvestwt
|.05
|.01
|.05
|+.05
|+1566.7
|4BoneBiolwt
|46.80
|2.87
|43.50
|+39.58
|+1009.7
|5AdTheornwt
|.47
|.05
|.47
|+.42
|+919.6
|6GeneDxA
|29.11
|2.47
|26.14
|+23.39
|+850.5
|7AirshipAIwt
|2.19
|.02
|.36
|+.32
|+778.0
|8MediacoHld
|6.86
|.40
|3.60
|+3.17
|+737.2
|9CorbusPhr
|55.41
|5.67
|45.25
|+39.21
|+649.2
|10LbrtyReswt
|.05
|.00
|.03
|+.03
|+540.0
|11AGBAGr
|4.29
|.32
|3.06
|+2.57
|+529.6
|12PHPVntwt
|.05
|.01
|.04
|+.04
|+528.6
|13Palladynepf
|.24
|.01
|.03
|+.03
|+500.0
|14Spectairewt
|.08
|.01
|.04
|+.03
|+500.0
|15AlarumTch
|45.90
|6.98
|41.71
|+33.95
|+437.5
|16CoreSci2wt
|10.10
|1.15
|8.69
|+7.05
|+429.9
|17OxbridgeRewt
|.21
|.02
|.18
|+.15
|+429.4
|18ElevaOncol
|5.83
|.51
|2.70
|+2.16
|+402.8
|19RootIncA
|86.57
|7.22
|51.61
|+41.13
|+392.5
|20Inseegors
|11.17
|1.62
|10.66
|+8.46
|+384.5
|21AlsetCapAcwt
|.05
|.01
|.05
|+.04
|+380.0
|22SoundHnd
|5.98
|.23
|1.55
|+1.22
|+364.1
|23iPowerh
|3.65
|.40
|2.08
|+1.63
|+362.2
|24NanoNucln
|37.51
|3.25
|23.44
|+18.25
|+351.6
|25AvidityBios
|42.00
|8.86
|40.85
|+31.80
|+351.4
|26GeoVaxLbwt
|.60
|.02
|.14
|+.11
|+350.0
|27LongbrdPh
|28.15
|15.64
|27.03
|+21.00
|+348.3
|28RailVisionwt
|.45
|.04
|.08
|+.06
|+344.4
|29NextNavwt
|3.99
|.73
|3.16
|+2.44
|+338.9
|30Rezolute
|6.10
|.90
|4.30
|+3.31
|+333.0
|31SezzleIncn
|100.00
|16.23
|88.22
|+67.70
|+329.9
|32CandelThr
|14.30
|1.16
|6.20
|+4.73
|+321.8
|33Nexalin
|4.05
|.25
|1.69
|+1.29
|+317.3
|34Trumpwt
|34.50
|5.01
|21.30
|+16.11
|+310.4
|35JanOneInc
|5.26
|.50
|2.24
|+1.69
|+303.6
|36Finnovatewt
|.10
|.01
|.03
|+.02
|+300.0
|37IXAcqwt
|.10
|.02
|.08
|+.06
|+300.0
|38JanuxTher
|65.60
|7.79
|41.89
|+31.16
|+290.4
|39Biofronterwt
|.08
|.01
|.04
|+.03
|+280.0
|40SwviHldgA
|21.94
|1.44
|6.36
|+4.69
|+279.9
|41CoreScientwt
|5.39
|.76
|4.51
|+3.31
|+275.8
|42SelinaHospwt
|.03
|.00
|.02
|+.01
|+275.0
|43InsprTcOxwt
|.85
|.14
|.63
|+.46
|+270.6
|44DaveIncA
|63.50
|7.73
|30.30
|+21.92
|+261.4
|45BeamrImg
|34.94
|1.37
|5.22
|+3.77
|+260.0
|46bioAffinitywt
|.90
|.05
|.30
|+.22
|+250.0
|47PrjctEnrgwt
|.16
|.02
|.09
|+.06
|+240.0
|48DognssIntArs
|20.46
|2.90
|17.28
|+12.19
|+239.5
|49SKGrOppwt
|.65
|.06
|.24
|+.17
|+238.6
|50VisionSenwt
|.05
|.01
|.02
|+.01
|+233.3
|DOWNS
|Name PEHighLowLastChg.Pct.
|1Volconrs
|787.50
|3.36
|4.28—441.22
|—
|99.0
|2SunshBiors
|29.10
|.28
|.42
|—26.78
|—
|98.5
|3Allarityrs
|11.14
|.19
|.21
|—10.81
|—
|98.1
|4EffectrThrrs
|17.75
|.25
|.29
|—11.39
|—
|97.5
|5CNSPhrmrs
|65.00
|1.55
|1.58
|—61.92
|—
|97.5
|6C3isIncrs
|68.50
|1.11
|1.39
|—51.61
|—
|97.4
|7CERoThera
|12.80
|.27
|.30
|—10.70
|—
|97.3
|8AplDNAScrs
|14.40
|.37
|.41
|—11.93
|—
|96.7
|9AptevoThrs
|10.80
|.30
|.31
|—
|7.66
|—
|96.2
|10LuxUrban
|6.88
|.21
|.23
|—
|5.74
|—
|96.1
|11ZoomcarHld
|7.61
|.13
|.15
|—
|3.54
|—
|95.9
|12IntractvStrrs
|47.60
|1.28
|1.41
|—32.99
|—
|95.9
|13Cingulaters
|8.90
|.31
|.32
|—
|7.33
|—
|95.8
|14Cemtrex
|5.76
|.21
|.22
|—
|4.79
|—
|95.6
|15InspirVetArs
|50.00
|1.28
|1.58
|—32.92
|—
|95.4
|16LyraTherap
|6.79
|.25
|.28
|—
|4.96
|—
|94.7
|17SeelosThrs
|15.44
|.56
|.60
|—10.52
|—
|94.6
|18TonixPhrs
|14.08
|.60
|.70
|—12.20
|—
|94.6
|19GRIBiors
|65.00
|1.70
|1.92
|—33.12
|—
|94.5
|20BeneficntArs
|40.80
|1.86
|2.22
|—36.66
|—
|94.3
|21SiNtxTchrs
|85.20
|4.20
|4.80
|—71.40
|—
|93.7
|22CasaSyst
|.57
|.03
|.04
|—
|.50
|—
|93.4
|23NewHorAirA
|12.15
|.53
|.56
|—
|7.77
|—
|93.3
|24CalAmprs
|6.67
|.39
|.40
|—
|5.37
|—
|93.1
|25SolidionTch
|10.74
|.37
|.55
|—
|7.15
|—
|92.9
|26BlujayDiars
|9.76
|.66
|.70
|—
|9.06
|—
|92.8
|27AerovateTh
|32.42
|1.25
|1.66
|—20.97
|—
|92.7
|28mFIntln
|14.49
|.88
|.92
|—11.37
|—
|92.5
|29XTIAerosprs
|8.00
|.37
|.44
|—
|5.16
|—
|92.1
|30NaaSTcrs
|40.20
|2.41
|2.43
|—27.97
|—
|92.0
|31Aclarionrs
|6.75
|.27
|.29
|—
|2.91
|—
|91.1
|32BanzaiIntl
|3.55
|.16
|.17
|—
|1.71
|—
|91.0
|33TruGolfA
|11.82
|.96
|1.12
|—10.53
|—
|90.4
|34HubCybrwt
|.29
|.02
|.03
|—
|.27
|—
|90.3
|35JeffsBrand
|5.29
|.17
|.30
|—
|2.75
|—
|90.1
|36BioSigTchrs
|4.75
|.26
|.47
|—
|4.28
|—
|90.1
|37HWHIntl
|4.79
|.75
|1.02
|—
|9.28
|—
|90.1
|38FreightTcrs
|3.88
|.31
|.34
|—
|3.02
|—
|89.8
|39AN2Thera
|22.22
|1.91
|2.15
|—18.34
|—
|89.5
|40ZapataCmpn
|15.50
|.56
|.60
|—
|5.10
|—
|89.5
|41MarinusPh
|11.26
|1.10
|1.17
|—
|9.70
|—
|89.2
|42GlobalGasA
|3.90
|.40
|.41
|—
|3.28
|—
|88.9
|43Biolasehrs
|1.19
|.09
|.13
|—
|.99
|—
|88.5
|44AERWINSrs
|15.40
|1.50
|1.74
|—13.36
|—
|88.5
|45QuoinPhrrs
|6.18
|.58
|.58
|—
|4.33
|—
|88.2
|46Longeveronrs
|14.30
|.77
|1.61
|—11.99
|—
|88.2
|47MaxeonSlrT
|7.35
|.85
|.85
|—
|6.32
|—
|88.1
|48GlycoMimet
|3.53
|.24
|.28
|—
|2.08
|—
|88.1
|49AscentSolar
|.91
|.09
|.10
|—
|.77
|—
|88.0
|50HeliusMedrs
|9.50
|.91
|.98
|—
|7.06
|—
|87.8
|—————————
