Torrid Holdings: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

CITY OF INDUSTRY, Calif. (AP) — CITY OF INDUSTRY, Calif. (AP) — Torrid Holdings Inc. (CURV) on Wednesday reported fiscal first-quarter earnings of $12.2 million.

On a per-share basis, the City Of Industry, California-based company said it had profit of 12 cents.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 7 cents per share.

The women’s apparel retailer posted revenue of $279.8 million in the period, which did not meet Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $280.2 million.

For the current quarter ending in July, Torrid Holdings said it expects revenue in the range of $280 million to $285 million.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $1.14 billion to $1.16 billion.

