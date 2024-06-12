Live Radio
The Children’s Place: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

June 12, 2024, 5:13 PM

SECAUCUS, N.J. (AP) — SECAUCUS, N.J. (AP) — The Children’s Place Retail Stores Inc. (PLCE) on Wednesday reported a loss of $37.8 million in its fiscal first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Secaucus, New Jersey-based company said it had a loss of $2.99. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $1.18 per share.

The children’s clothing and accessories chain posted revenue of $267.9 million in the period.

