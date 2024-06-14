The AZEK Company: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

CHICAGO (AP) — CHICAGO (AP) — The AZEK Company Inc. (AZEK) on Friday reported fiscal second-quarter earnings of $49.8 million.…

CHICAGO (AP) — CHICAGO (AP) — The AZEK Company Inc. (AZEK) on Friday reported fiscal second-quarter earnings of $49.8 million.

The Chicago-based company said it had profit of 34 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 39 cents per share.

The results matched Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of 39 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $418.4 million in the period, which beat Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $416.8 million.

The AZEK Company shares have climbed 23% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Friday, shares hit $47.16, an increase of 82% in the last 12 months.

