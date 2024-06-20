Smith & Wesson: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (AP) — SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (AP) — Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (SWBI) on Thursday reported profit of $26.1…

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (AP) — SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (AP) — Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (SWBI) on Thursday reported profit of $26.1 million in its fiscal fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Springfield, Massachusetts-based company said it had net income of 57 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were 45 cents per share.

The firearm maker posted revenue of $159.1 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $39.6 million, or 86 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $535.8 million.

