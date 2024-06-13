Signet: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

HAMILTON, Bermuda (AP) — HAMILTON, Bermuda (AP) — Signet Jewelers Ltd. (SIG) on Thursday reported net income of $52.1 million…

HAMILTON, Bermuda (AP) — HAMILTON, Bermuda (AP) — Signet Jewelers Ltd. (SIG) on Thursday reported net income of $52.1 million in its fiscal first quarter.

The Hamilton, Bermuda-based company said it had net loss of 90 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $1.11 per share.

The jewelry company posted revenue of $1.51 billion in the period.

For the current quarter ending in July, Signet said it expects revenue in the range of $1.46 billion to $1.52 billion.

The company expects full-year earnings in the range of $9.90 to $11.52 per share, with revenue ranging from $6.66 billion to $7.02 billion.

