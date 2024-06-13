RH: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

CORTE MADERA, Calif. (AP) — CORTE MADERA, Calif. (AP) — RH (RH) on Thursday reported a loss of $3.6 million…

CORTE MADERA, Calif. (AP) — CORTE MADERA, Calif. (AP) — RH (RH) on Thursday reported a loss of $3.6 million in its fiscal first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Corte Madera, California-based company said it had a loss of 20 cents. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were 40 cents per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 8 cents per share.

The furniture and housewares company posted revenue of $727 million in the period, topping Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $724.7 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on RH at https://www.zacks.com/ap/RH

