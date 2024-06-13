CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu: OpenHighLowLastChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel…

OpenHighLowLastChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Jul 614½ 627¼ 612½ 620¾ +3¾ Sep 634 644¾ 631¼ 638½ +2½ Dec 657½ 667¼ 655½ 661¾ +1½ Mar 674½ 684¼ 674 678¾ +¼ May 684 692¾ 682¾ 687 — ½ Jul 683½ 691¼ 683½ 684¼ —2½ Sep 693 695¾ 688 688¼ —3¾ Dec 700 704½ 695¾ 695¾ —5 May 699½ 699½ 698¾ 698¾ —2½ Est. sales 186,110. Wed.’s sales 169,013 Wed.’s open int 393,234 CORN 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Jul 453½ 460½ 453½ 458¾ +4½ Sep 456½ 464 456 463½ +6¾ Dec 468½ 476½ 468¼ 475¾ +7 Mar 479¾ 487 479½ 486 +6¼ May 487 494 486¾ 493 +6 Jul 492¼ 499½ 492¼ 498¾ +6¼ Sep 477½ 482¾ 477½ 481 +4¼ Dec 478¼ 484½ 478¼ 482¼ +3¾ Mar 490¼ 493¼ 490¼ 492 +3¾ Jul 500 500 500 500 +1 Dec 472 475 472 474 +3¼ Est. sales 599,736. Wed.’s sales 538,327 Wed.’s open int 1,587,770 OATS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Jul 332¾ 333 327¼ 329 —1¾ Sep 334 336 330½ 335 — ½ Dec 349½ 351½ 344 348¾ —1¼ Est. sales 861. Wed.’s sales 831 Wed.’s open int 3,998, up 201 SOYBEANS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Jul 1177 1191 1171 1190 +12¾ Aug 1167 1179 1161 1178¾ +12 Sep 1143 1156¾ 1139¼ 1156¾ +13¾ Nov 1147¼ 1160 1143½ 1159¾ +12½ Jan 1161½ 1170¾ 1156¼ 1170½ +10¼ Mar 1161¾ 1170½ 1158½ 1169¾ +7½ May 1168¼ 1174 1163¾ 1172¾ +5¼ Jul 1172¾ 1179 1170 1178¾ +5 Nov 1135 1140¾ 1131¼ 1139¾ +4½ Est. sales 368,994. Wed.’s sales 332,949 Wed.’s open int 806,635

