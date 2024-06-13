Live Radio
Preclosing

The Associated Press

June 13, 2024, 2:03 PM

CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu:

OpenHighLowLastChg.
WHEAT
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Jul 614½ 627¼ 612½ 620¾ +3¾
Sep 634 644¾ 631¼ 638½ +2½
Dec 657½ 667¼ 655½ 661¾ +1½
Mar 674½ 684¼ 674 678¾
May 684 692¾ 682¾ 687 ½
Jul 683½ 691¼ 683½ 684¼ —2½
Sep 693 695¾ 688 688¼ —3¾
Dec 700 704½ 695¾ 695¾ —5
May 699½ 699½ 698¾ 698¾ —2½
Est. sales 186,110. Wed.’s sales 169,013
Wed.’s open int 393,234
CORN
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Jul 453½ 460½ 453½ 458¾ +4½
Sep 456½ 464 456 463½ +6¾
Dec 468½ 476½ 468¼ 475¾ +7
Mar 479¾ 487 479½ 486 +6¼
May 487 494 486¾ 493 +6
Jul 492¼ 499½ 492¼ 498¾ +6¼
Sep 477½ 482¾ 477½ 481 +4¼
Dec 478¼ 484½ 478¼ 482¼ +3¾
Mar 490¼ 493¼ 490¼ 492 +3¾
Jul 500 500 500 500 +1
Dec 472 475 472 474 +3¼
Est. sales 599,736. Wed.’s sales 538,327
Wed.’s open int 1,587,770
OATS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Jul 332¾ 333 327¼ 329 —1¾
Sep 334 336 330½ 335 ½
Dec 349½ 351½ 344 348¾ —1¼
Est. sales 861. Wed.’s sales 831
Wed.’s open int 3,998, up 201
SOYBEANS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Jul 1177 1191 1171 1190 +12¾
Aug 1167 1179 1161 1178¾ +12
Sep 1143 1156¾ 1139¼ 1156¾ +13¾
Nov 1147¼ 1160 1143½ 1159¾ +12½
Jan 1161½ 1170¾ 1156¼ 1170½ +10¼
Mar 1161¾ 1170½ 1158½ 1169¾ +7½
May 1168¼ 1174 1163¾ 1172¾ +5¼
Jul 1172¾ 1179 1170 1178¾ +5
Nov 1135 1140¾ 1131¼ 1139¾ +4½
Est. sales 368,994. Wed.’s sales 332,949
Wed.’s open int 806,635

