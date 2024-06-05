CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Wed:
|OpenHighLowLastChg.
|WHEAT
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Jul
|659¼
|664¼
|642¾
|648½
|—9¾
|Sep
|680½
|685½
|664½
|670½
|—9½
|Dec
|706¼
|711
|691
|697
|—8¾
|Mar
|724¼
|729¼
|710¼
|716½
|—7¾
|May
|731½
|735¾
|718¼
|724½
|—6½
|Jul
|726
|730¾
|715¾
|720
|—7
|Sep
|731½
|731½
|718½
|721¾
|—7¼
|Dec
|735¾
|736¾
|725
|727¼
|—7¾
|Mar
|731½
|731½
|731½
|731½
|—4¾
|Jul
|699
|699
|699
|699
|—3¼
|Est. sales 123,006.
|Tue.’s sales 157,886
|Tue.’s open int 434,569
|CORN
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Jul
|442½
|444¼
|438¼
|440¼
|—2¼
|Sep
|448¾
|450¾
|445½
|447¼
|—1
|Dec
|462¼
|464¼
|459
|460¾
|—1¼
|Mar
|474¾
|476½
|472
|473¾
|—1
|May
|482½
|484
|479¾
|481¼
|—1¼
|Jul
|488
|489¾
|485¼
|486½
|—1¾
|Sep
|474¾
|475
|471½
|473
|—2
|Dec
|477
|478¼
|473¾
|475¼
|—2¼
|Mar
|484
|484
|484
|484
|—3½
|May
|490¼
|490¼
|490¼
|490¼
|—3¼
|Jul
|499½
|500¾
|498¼
|498¼
|Dec
|470¼
|470¼
|468¼
|468¼
|—1¼
|Dec
|463½
|465½
|463½
|465½
|Est. sales 309,040.
|Tue.’s sales 400,110
|Tue.’s open int 1,635,740,
|up 10,451
|OATS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Jul
|366½
|373
|355
|356¾
|—8¾
|Sep
|371¾
|372½
|361¾
|361¾
|—9¾
|Dec
|374¾
|375¼
|365½
|365½
|—8¼
|Est. sales 738.
|Tue.’s sales 819
|Tue.’s open int 4,422
|SOYBEANS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Jul
|1180¼
|1191¾
|1176
|1178½
|—
|½
|Aug
|1177½
|1188¼
|1173½
|1175¾
|—1¾
|Sep
|1154½
|1163½
|1148¼
|1151¼
|—3¼
|Nov
|1157
|1164¾
|1148¼
|1151¼
|—4¾
|Jan
|1170¾
|1178½
|1162¾
|1166
|—4¼
|Mar
|1174
|1180¾
|1165
|1168½
|—4
|May
|1177¾
|1184¼
|1170
|1173¼
|—4¼
|Jul
|1185¾
|1190½
|1176
|1179
|—4¼
|Nov
|1149¼
|1154½
|1141¾
|1142¾
|—5
|Est. sales 265,594.
|Tue.’s sales 283,650
|Tue.’s open int 835,855,
|up 10,476
