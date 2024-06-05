Live Radio
The Associated Press

June 5, 2024, 2:07 PM

CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Wed:

OpenHighLowLastChg.
WHEAT
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Jul 659¼ 664¼ 642¾ 648½ —9¾
Sep 680½ 685½ 664½ 670½ —9½
Dec 706¼ 711 691 697 —8¾
Mar 724¼ 729¼ 710¼ 716½ —7¾
May 731½ 735¾ 718¼ 724½ —6½
Jul 726 730¾ 715¾ 720 —7
Sep 731½ 731½ 718½ 721¾ —7¼
Dec 735¾ 736¾ 725 727¼ —7¾
Mar 731½ 731½ 731½ 731½ —4¾
Jul 699 699 699 699 —3¼
Est. sales 123,006. Tue.’s sales 157,886
Tue.’s open int 434,569
CORN
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Jul 442½ 444¼ 438¼ 440¼ —2¼
Sep 448¾ 450¾ 445½ 447¼ —1
Dec 462¼ 464¼ 459 460¾ —1¼
Mar 474¾ 476½ 472 473¾ —1
May 482½ 484 479¾ 481¼ —1¼
Jul 488 489¾ 485¼ 486½ —1¾
Sep 474¾ 475 471½ 473 —2
Dec 477 478¼ 473¾ 475¼ —2¼
Mar 484 484 484 484 —3½
May 490¼ 490¼ 490¼ 490¼ —3¼
Jul 499½ 500¾ 498¼ 498¼
Dec 470¼ 470¼ 468¼ 468¼ —1¼
Dec 463½ 465½ 463½ 465½
Est. sales 309,040. Tue.’s sales 400,110
Tue.’s open int 1,635,740, up 10,451
OATS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Jul 366½ 373 355 356¾ —8¾
Sep 371¾ 372½ 361¾ 361¾ —9¾
Dec 374¾ 375¼ 365½ 365½ —8¼
Est. sales 738. Tue.’s sales 819
Tue.’s open int 4,422
SOYBEANS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Jul 1180¼ 1191¾ 1176 1178½ ½
Aug 1177½ 1188¼ 1173½ 1175¾ —1¾
Sep 1154½ 1163½ 1148¼ 1151¼ —3¼
Nov 1157 1164¾ 1148¼ 1151¼ —4¾
Jan 1170¾ 1178½ 1162¾ 1166 —4¼
Mar 1174 1180¾ 1165 1168½ —4
May 1177¾ 1184¼ 1170 1173¼ —4¼
Jul 1185¾ 1190½ 1176 1179 —4¼
Nov 1149¼ 1154½ 1141¾ 1142¾ —5
Est. sales 265,594. Tue.’s sales 283,650
Tue.’s open int 835,855, up 10,476

