Paychex: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (AP) — ROCHESTER, N.Y. (AP) — Paychex Inc. (PAYX) on Wednesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter earnings of $379.9 million.…

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (AP) — ROCHESTER, N.Y. (AP) — Paychex Inc. (PAYX) on Wednesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter earnings of $379.9 million.

On a per-share basis, the Rochester, New York-based company said it had profit of $1.05. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $1.12 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 10 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.10 per share.

The payroll processor and human-resources services provider posted revenue of $1.3 billion in the period, which matched Street forecasts.

For the year, the company reported profit of $1.69 billion, or $4.67 per share. Revenue was reported as $5.28 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on PAYX at https://www.zacks.com/ap/PAYX

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.