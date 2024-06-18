Patterson Cos.: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

ST PAUL, Minn. (AP) — ST PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Patterson Cos. (PDCO) on Tuesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter profit of…

ST PAUL, Minn. (AP) — ST PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Patterson Cos. (PDCO) on Tuesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter profit of $67 million.

On a per-share basis, the St Paul, Minnesota-based company said it had net income of 74 cents. Earnings, adjusted for amortization costs, came to 82 cents per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 83 cents per share.

The medical supplies maker posted revenue of $1.72 billion in the period, which met Street forecasts.

For the year, the company reported profit of $185.9 million, or $1.98 per share. Revenue was reported as $6.57 billion.

Patterson Cos. expects full-year earnings in the range of $2.33 to $2.43 per share.

