Oxford Industries: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

ATLANTA (AP) — ATLANTA (AP) — Oxford Industries Inc. (OXM) on Wednesday reported profit of $38.4 million in its fiscal first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Atlanta-based company said it had net income of $2.42. Earnings, adjusted for amortization costs and non-recurring costs, came to $2.66 per share.

The owner of the Tommy Bahama, Lilly Pulitzer and Southern Tide clothing lines posted revenue of $398.2 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in July, Oxford Industries expects its per-share earnings to range from $2.95 to $3.15.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $430 million to $450 million for the fiscal second quarter.

Oxford Industries expects full-year earnings in the range of $8.60 to $9 per share, with revenue ranging from $1.59 billion to $1.63 billion.

