CHICAGO (AP) — Early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu.:
|OpenHighLowLastChg.
|WHEAT
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Jul
|540½
|558¼
|539½
|555¼
|+14
|Sep
|560
|576½
|558¼
|571¾
|+11¼
|Dec
|583
|598½
|581¼
|593¾
|+10¾
|Mar
|601
|615¾
|600
|611¾
|+10¾
|May
|610¾
|625
|610¾
|622½
|+11¼
|Jul
|615¼
|627¾
|615¼
|624½
|+9
|Sep
|625¼
|635¾
|624½
|632½
|+7¾
|Dec
|640
|646½
|636
|646¼
|+10¼
|Jul
|619
|619
|619
|619
|+¼
|Est. sales 62,832.
|Wed.’s sales 130,350
|Wed.’s open int 406,147,
|up 4,396
|CORN
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Jul
|420
|421¼
|416½
|416¾
|—3¼
|Sep
|425½
|427½
|422½
|423¼
|—2¼
|Dec
|436¾
|438
|433¼
|433¾
|—2¾
|Mar
|448¼
|450
|445¾
|446
|—2¼
|May
|457¾
|459¾
|454½
|454¾
|—2¼
|Jul
|463¾
|468
|461
|461½
|—2
|Sep
|455¾
|460¾
|454
|454½
|Dec
|457¾
|462½
|456¾
|456¾
|+¼
|Mar
|473¼
|473¼
|469¼
|469¼
|+1½
|May
|476½
|476½
|476½
|476½
|+1¾
|Jul
|481¾
|482¼
|480¼
|481
|+1¼
|Dec
|456¾
|458
|455¼
|457
|+2½
|Est. sales 271,239.
|Wed.’s sales 649,938
|Wed.’s open int 1,517,746
|OATS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Jul
|291
|314¾
|288½
|305¾
|+11¼
|Sep
|301
|319¾
|296¼
|311¼
|+7½
|Dec
|312½
|326¾
|308
|320¾
|+8¼
|Mar
|318¾
|336½
|318¾
|334¼
|+12¾
|Est. sales 715.
|Wed.’s sales 1,216
|Wed.’s open int 4,945
|SOYBEANS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Jul
|1161½
|1169½
|1156¼
|1156½
|—6¼
|Aug
|1140½
|1149¼
|1136½
|1137½
|—4¾
|Sep
|1107
|1111½
|1103½
|1104¼
|—3
|Nov
|1106¾
|1111
|1104
|1105½
|—1½
|Jan
|1119½
|1123½
|1116¾
|1118¼
|—1½
|Mar
|1125
|1129½
|1123
|1124¼
|—1
|May
|1131¾
|1136
|1129¾
|1131
|—1¼
|Jul
|1139
|1143¼
|1137
|1138½
|—1
|Nov
|1102¼
|1106
|1100¼
|1101½
|—
|¼
|Est. sales 112,731.
|Wed.’s sales 280,032
|Wed.’s open int 752,296
|SOYBEAN OIL
|60,000 lbs; cents per lb
|Jul
|43.41
|44.06
|43.41
|43.63
|+.18
|Aug
|43.78
|44.34
|43.68
|43.91
|+.19
|Sep
|43.80
|44.35
|43.70
|43.94
|+.19
|Oct
|43.62
|44.14
|43.55
|43.72
|+.12
|Dec
|43.65
|44.15
|43.58
|43.75
|+.10
|Jan
|43.72
|44.21
|43.66
|43.75
|+.03
|Mar
|43.96
|44.38
|43.83
|43.91
|—.02
|May
|44.17
|44.63
|44.03
|44.08
|—.09
|Jul
|44.33
|44.72
|44.21
|44.22
|—.11
|Aug
|44.17
|44.43
|44.17
|44.43
|+.26
|Sep
|44.37
|44.37
|44.37
|44.37
|+.45
|Oct
|43.94
|43.94
|43.94
|43.94
|+.41
|Dec
|43.76
|43.83
|43.23
|43.23
|—.18
|Est. sales 84,920.
|Wed.’s sales 267,926
|Wed.’s open int 575,649
|SOYBEAN MEAL
|100 tons; dollars per ton
|Jul
|361.50
|361.60
|357.30
|358.30
|—2.60
|Aug
|347.00
|348.00
|344.10
|344.90
|—2.10
|Sep
|339.00
|340.30
|337.60
|337.90
|—1.50
|Oct
|335.10
|336.30
|333.50
|335.00
|—.10
|Dec
|338.40
|339.60
|336.60
|338.20
|—.20
|Jan
|338.70
|339.80
|337.00
|338.40
|—.30
|Mar
|338.40
|339.70
|336.90
|338.30
|—.10
|May
|338.70
|340.00
|337.30
|338.60
|Jul
|340.90
|342.20
|339.60
|340.60
|—.20
|Aug
|340.50
|340.50
|339.00
|340.20
|+.10
|Sep
|337.70
|339.20
|337.50
|338.90
|+.50
|Oct
|336.40
|336.40
|336.40
|336.40
|+1.00
|Dec
|336.20
|337.80
|336.00
|337.80
|+.80
|Jul
|340.50
|340.50
|340.50
|340.50
|+5.10
|Est. sales 92,948.
|Wed.’s sales 217,494
|Wed.’s open int 492,631
