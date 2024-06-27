CHICAGO (AP) — Early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu.: OpenHighLowLastChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel…

OpenHighLowLastChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Jul 540½ 558¼ 539½ 555¼ +14 Sep 560 576½ 558¼ 571¾ +11¼ Dec 583 598½ 581¼ 593¾ +10¾ Mar 601 615¾ 600 611¾ +10¾ May 610¾ 625 610¾ 622½ +11¼ Jul 615¼ 627¾ 615¼ 624½ +9 Sep 625¼ 635¾ 624½ 632½ +7¾ Dec 640 646½ 636 646¼ +10¼ Jul 619 619 619 619 +¼ Est. sales 62,832. Wed.’s sales 130,350 Wed.’s open int 406,147, up 4,396 CORN 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Jul 420 421¼ 416½ 416¾ —3¼ Sep 425½ 427½ 422½ 423¼ —2¼ Dec 436¾ 438 433¼ 433¾ —2¾ Mar 448¼ 450 445¾ 446 —2¼ May 457¾ 459¾ 454½ 454¾ —2¼ Jul 463¾ 468 461 461½ —2 Sep 455¾ 460¾ 454 454½ Dec 457¾ 462½ 456¾ 456¾ +¼ Mar 473¼ 473¼ 469¼ 469¼ +1½ May 476½ 476½ 476½ 476½ +1¾ Jul 481¾ 482¼ 480¼ 481 +1¼ Dec 456¾ 458 455¼ 457 +2½ Est. sales 271,239. Wed.’s sales 649,938 Wed.’s open int 1,517,746 OATS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Jul 291 314¾ 288½ 305¾ +11¼ Sep 301 319¾ 296¼ 311¼ +7½ Dec 312½ 326¾ 308 320¾ +8¼ Mar 318¾ 336½ 318¾ 334¼ +12¾ Est. sales 715. Wed.’s sales 1,216 Wed.’s open int 4,945 SOYBEANS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Jul 1161½ 1169½ 1156¼ 1156½ —6¼ Aug 1140½ 1149¼ 1136½ 1137½ —4¾ Sep 1107 1111½ 1103½ 1104¼ —3 Nov 1106¾ 1111 1104 1105½ —1½ Jan 1119½ 1123½ 1116¾ 1118¼ —1½ Mar 1125 1129½ 1123 1124¼ —1 May 1131¾ 1136 1129¾ 1131 —1¼ Jul 1139 1143¼ 1137 1138½ —1 Nov 1102¼ 1106 1100¼ 1101½ — ¼ Est. sales 112,731. Wed.’s sales 280,032 Wed.’s open int 752,296 SOYBEAN OIL 60,000 lbs; cents per lb Jul 43.41 44.06 43.41 43.63 +.18 Aug 43.78 44.34 43.68 43.91 +.19 Sep 43.80 44.35 43.70 43.94 +.19 Oct 43.62 44.14 43.55 43.72 +.12 Dec 43.65 44.15 43.58 43.75 +.10 Jan 43.72 44.21 43.66 43.75 +.03 Mar 43.96 44.38 43.83 43.91 —.02 May 44.17 44.63 44.03 44.08 —.09 Jul 44.33 44.72 44.21 44.22 —.11 Aug 44.17 44.43 44.17 44.43 +.26 Sep 44.37 44.37 44.37 44.37 +.45 Oct 43.94 43.94 43.94 43.94 +.41 Dec 43.76 43.83 43.23 43.23 —.18 Est. sales 84,920. Wed.’s sales 267,926 Wed.’s open int 575,649 SOYBEAN MEAL 100 tons; dollars per ton Jul 361.50 361.60 357.30 358.30 —2.60 Aug 347.00 348.00 344.10 344.90 —2.10 Sep 339.00 340.30 337.60 337.90 —1.50 Oct 335.10 336.30 333.50 335.00 —.10 Dec 338.40 339.60 336.60 338.20 —.20 Jan 338.70 339.80 337.00 338.40 —.30 Mar 338.40 339.70 336.90 338.30 —.10 May 338.70 340.00 337.30 338.60 Jul 340.90 342.20 339.60 340.60 —.20 Aug 340.50 340.50 339.00 340.20 +.10 Sep 337.70 339.20 337.50 338.90 +.50 Oct 336.40 336.40 336.40 336.40 +1.00 Dec 336.20 337.80 336.00 337.80 +.80 Jul 340.50 340.50 340.50 340.50 +5.10 Est. sales 92,948. Wed.’s sales 217,494 Wed.’s open int 492,631

