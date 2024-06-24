CHICAGO (AP) — Early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Mon.:
|OpenHighLowLastChg.
|WHEAT
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Jul
|562
|563
|546½
|548¾
|—12¾
|Sep
|576¾
|579
|564¼
|566¼
|—9½
|Dec
|600¼
|602¾
|589
|590¼
|—9½
|Mar
|619
|621
|607¼
|609
|—9¼
|May
|628¼
|631¼
|618¼
|619½
|—9¼
|Jul
|632
|634
|621¾
|623¼
|—8½
|Sep
|639
|640¼
|630½
|630½
|—8¼
|Dec
|649
|651½
|641½
|641½
|—7¼
|Mar
|650
|650
|650
|650
|—4¾
|Est. sales 80,386.
|Fri.’s sales 199,190
|Fri.’s open int 400,327
|CORN
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Jul
|435
|436
|425
|426
|—9
|Sep
|441
|442
|430½
|431¾
|—8¾
|Dec
|454¼
|455
|443
|444
|—9¼
|Mar
|465
|465¾
|455
|455¾
|—8¼
|May
|472½
|473
|463
|463¾
|—8
|Jul
|477¾
|478¾
|469¼
|470
|—7½
|Sep
|463¾
|463¾
|460
|460¼
|—4¼
|Dec
|465
|466
|462
|462¼
|—3
|Mar
|474½
|475½
|473¼
|474¼
|—1
|May
|481¾
|481¾
|481
|481¼
|—
|½
|Jul
|486
|487½
|485¾
|486¾
|+¼
|Dec
|456¼
|456¾
|454¼
|456¼
|—1½
|Est. sales 308,005.
|Fri.’s sales 538,422
|Fri.’s open int 1,555,877
|OATS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Jul
|307
|311
|306½
|306½
|—
|½
|Sep
|311¾
|314¼
|306¾
|308½
|—1¼
|Dec
|315¾
|316¼
|308¼
|308¼
|—4¼
|Mar
|324¼
|324¼
|324¼
|324¼
|+1¼
|Est. sales 297.
|Fri.’s sales 1,538
|Fri.’s open int 4,854,
|up 194
|SOYBEANS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Jul
|1160½
|1169
|1156¼
|1164
|+3½
|Aug
|1147
|1154
|1141¼
|1148
|+1
|Sep
|1120½
|1125¼
|1110¾
|1116¾
|—2¾
|Nov
|1121½
|1126¼
|1111½
|1116¼
|—3¾
|Jan
|1133¼
|1138¾
|1125
|1129¾
|—3
|Mar
|1138¼
|1143¼
|1131¼
|1136
|—1¼
|May
|1146¼
|1149
|1138¼
|1142½
|—
|¾
|Jul
|1152¼
|1155
|1144¾
|1149
|—
|½
|Aug
|1139¼
|1139¼
|1139¼
|1139¼
|—4¼
|Sep
|1116
|1116
|1116
|1116
|—3¼
|Nov
|1111
|1115
|1105½
|1111½
|+1½
|Jan
|1118
|1118
|1118
|1118
|—2
|Nov
|1090
|1090
|1090
|1090
|—3¾
|Est. sales 133,709.
|Fri.’s sales 327,357
|Fri.’s open int 773,401
|SOYBEAN OIL
|60,000 lbs; cents per lb
|Jul
|43.93
|44.16
|43.51
|43.67
|—.27
|Aug
|44.21
|44.43
|43.77
|43.94
|—.26
|Sep
|44.30
|44.51
|43.84
|44.01
|—.28
|Oct
|44.23
|44.42
|43.70
|43.86
|—.35
|Dec
|44.39
|44.59
|43.82
|43.97
|—.41
|Jan
|44.45
|44.61
|43.87
|44.00
|—.41
|Mar
|44.51
|44.69
|44.00
|44.18
|—.30
|May
|44.48
|44.78
|44.13
|44.23
|—.34
|Jul
|44.79
|44.79
|44.28
|44.42
|—.22
|Sep
|43.83
|43.83
|43.83
|43.83
|—.30
|Oct
|43.50
|43.52
|43.46
|43.46
|—.25
|Dec
|43.58
|43.58
|43.35
|43.43
|—.18
|Est. sales 71,896.
|Fri.’s sales 202,408
|Fri.’s open int 572,446
|SOYBEAN MEAL
|100 tons; dollars per ton
|Jul
|362.00
|365.30
|361.30
|364.00
|+2.20
|Aug
|349.20
|351.40
|347.20
|349.20
|+.50
|Sep
|341.80
|343.80
|339.40
|341.90
|+.10
|Oct
|337.50
|338.80
|333.80
|336.80
|—.70
|Dec
|341.40
|342.60
|337.30
|340.50
|—.90
|Jan
|342.30
|343.50
|338.40
|341.40
|—1.10
|Mar
|343.30
|344.40
|339.40
|342.20
|—1.10
|May
|344.00
|345.00
|340.80
|343.20
|—.70
|Jul
|346.50
|346.80
|343.50
|345.60
|—.40
|Aug
|344.50
|344.80
|343.40
|344.80
|—.20
|Sep
|342.90
|343.10
|341.00
|342.80
|—.10
|Oct
|338.40
|340.00
|338.30
|340.00
|+.40
|Dec
|340.80
|342.10
|339.70
|341.30
|+.50
|Est. sales 73,959.
|Fri.’s sales 188,275
|Fri.’s open int 517,841
