CHICAGO (AP) — Early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Mon.: OpenHighLowLastChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel…

Listen now to WTOP News

CHICAGO (AP) — Early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Mon.:

OpenHighLowLastChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Jul 562 563 546½ 548¾ —12¾ Sep 576¾ 579 564¼ 566¼ —9½ Dec 600¼ 602¾ 589 590¼ —9½ Mar 619 621 607¼ 609 —9¼ May 628¼ 631¼ 618¼ 619½ —9¼ Jul 632 634 621¾ 623¼ —8½ Sep 639 640¼ 630½ 630½ —8¼ Dec 649 651½ 641½ 641½ —7¼ Mar 650 650 650 650 —4¾ Est. sales 80,386. Fri.’s sales 199,190 Fri.’s open int 400,327 CORN 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Jul 435 436 425 426 —9 Sep 441 442 430½ 431¾ —8¾ Dec 454¼ 455 443 444 —9¼ Mar 465 465¾ 455 455¾ —8¼ May 472½ 473 463 463¾ —8 Jul 477¾ 478¾ 469¼ 470 —7½ Sep 463¾ 463¾ 460 460¼ —4¼ Dec 465 466 462 462¼ —3 Mar 474½ 475½ 473¼ 474¼ —1 May 481¾ 481¾ 481 481¼ — ½ Jul 486 487½ 485¾ 486¾ +¼ Dec 456¼ 456¾ 454¼ 456¼ —1½ Est. sales 308,005. Fri.’s sales 538,422 Fri.’s open int 1,555,877 OATS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Jul 307 311 306½ 306½ — ½ Sep 311¾ 314¼ 306¾ 308½ —1¼ Dec 315¾ 316¼ 308¼ 308¼ —4¼ Mar 324¼ 324¼ 324¼ 324¼ +1¼ Est. sales 297. Fri.’s sales 1,538 Fri.’s open int 4,854, up 194 SOYBEANS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Jul 1160½ 1169 1156¼ 1164 +3½ Aug 1147 1154 1141¼ 1148 +1 Sep 1120½ 1125¼ 1110¾ 1116¾ —2¾ Nov 1121½ 1126¼ 1111½ 1116¼ —3¾ Jan 1133¼ 1138¾ 1125 1129¾ —3 Mar 1138¼ 1143¼ 1131¼ 1136 —1¼ May 1146¼ 1149 1138¼ 1142½ — ¾ Jul 1152¼ 1155 1144¾ 1149 — ½ Aug 1139¼ 1139¼ 1139¼ 1139¼ —4¼ Sep 1116 1116 1116 1116 —3¼ Nov 1111 1115 1105½ 1111½ +1½ Jan 1118 1118 1118 1118 —2 Nov 1090 1090 1090 1090 —3¾ Est. sales 133,709. Fri.’s sales 327,357 Fri.’s open int 773,401 SOYBEAN OIL 60,000 lbs; cents per lb Jul 43.93 44.16 43.51 43.67 —.27 Aug 44.21 44.43 43.77 43.94 —.26 Sep 44.30 44.51 43.84 44.01 —.28 Oct 44.23 44.42 43.70 43.86 —.35 Dec 44.39 44.59 43.82 43.97 —.41 Jan 44.45 44.61 43.87 44.00 —.41 Mar 44.51 44.69 44.00 44.18 —.30 May 44.48 44.78 44.13 44.23 —.34 Jul 44.79 44.79 44.28 44.42 —.22 Sep 43.83 43.83 43.83 43.83 —.30 Oct 43.50 43.52 43.46 43.46 —.25 Dec 43.58 43.58 43.35 43.43 —.18 Est. sales 71,896. Fri.’s sales 202,408 Fri.’s open int 572,446 SOYBEAN MEAL 100 tons; dollars per ton Jul 362.00 365.30 361.30 364.00 +2.20 Aug 349.20 351.40 347.20 349.20 +.50 Sep 341.80 343.80 339.40 341.90 +.10 Oct 337.50 338.80 333.80 336.80 —.70 Dec 341.40 342.60 337.30 340.50 —.90 Jan 342.30 343.50 338.40 341.40 —1.10 Mar 343.30 344.40 339.40 342.20 —1.10 May 344.00 345.00 340.80 343.20 —.70 Jul 346.50 346.80 343.50 345.60 —.40 Aug 344.50 344.80 343.40 344.80 —.20 Sep 342.90 343.10 341.00 342.80 —.10 Oct 338.40 340.00 338.30 340.00 +.40 Dec 340.80 342.10 339.70 341.30 +.50 Est. sales 73,959. Fri.’s sales 188,275 Fri.’s open int 517,841

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.