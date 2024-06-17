CHICAGO (AP) — Early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Mon.: OpenHighLowLastChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel…

OpenHighLowLastChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Jul 607¾ 610¼ 593 595¾ —17 Sep 627 627 609½ 612 —16½ Dec 648¼ 648¼ 632¼ 634½ —15¾ Mar 662¾ 662¾ 649¾ 651¾ —15 May 670 671 658¼ 660¼ —14½ Jul 669¾ 669¾ 657¾ 659 —12¼ Sep 674¼ 674¼ 664¼ 665¾ —10 Dec 676 677 674 676 —8½ Jul 661 661 661 661 — ¼ Est. sales 74,284. Fri.’s sales 162,642 Fri.’s open int 393,135 CORN 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Jul 448 450 443¼ 447 —3 Sep 455¼ 456¾ 449¼ 453 —4 Dec 467 470 462¼ 465¾ —4½ Mar 476¾ 480½ 473¼ 476½ —4¾ May 486¾ 487¼ 480¾ 483½ —4¾ Jul 492 492½ 486¼ 488¾ —4½ Sep 476¼ 478 472½ 474¼ —3¼ Dec 478 479½ 474¼ 476¼ —2½ Mar 485¾ 485¾ 485 485 —3½ Sep 470 470 467¾ 467¾ —4¾ Dec 468¾ 471¼ 465¾ 468 —3¼ Jul 485½ 490½ 480½ 480½ —2½ Est. sales 185,648. Fri.’s sales 494,729 Fri.’s open int 1,590,535 OATS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Jul 331 331 310¼ 315 —13 Sep 329¼ 332 315¼ 317¼ —13¾ Dec 344¼ 346¼ 329 331 —13¼ Mar 343 343 343 343 —10½ Sep 345 345 345 345 —15 Dec 350 350 345 345 —21¾ Est. sales 549. Fri.’s sales 1,077 Fri.’s open int 4,193, up 161 SOYBEANS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Jul 1179 1179 1158 1160¼ —19½ Aug 1168 1168 1147½ 1149½ —18¾ Sep 1147 1147 1126½ 1128¼ —18¼ Nov 1149¾ 1149¾ 1130¾ 1133 —16¾ Jan 1161¾ 1162¼ 1144¼ 1146¼ —15¾ Mar 1162 1163½ 1147 1149¼ —14 May 1164½ 1167¼ 1152 1153¼ —14¼ Jul 1171¾ 1173 1158 1159 —14¼ Nov 1131½ 1132½ 1121½ 1122 —13 Nov 1085 1085 1085 1085 —1¼ Est. sales 159,315. Fri.’s sales 294,325 Fri.’s open int 803,951 SOYBEAN OIL 60,000 lbs; cents per lb Jul 43.63 43.76 43.13 43.40 —.28 Aug 43.86 43.97 43.36 43.62 —.28 Sep 43.90 43.98 43.40 43.63 —.31 Oct 43.83 43.87 43.33 43.49 —.35 Dec 44.00 44.05 43.44 43.59 —.39 Jan 44.02 44.09 43.61 43.73 —.35 Mar 44.09 44.15 43.78 43.86 —.32 May 44.23 44.31 44.00 44.08 —.24 Jul 44.32 44.32 44.12 44.24 —.19 Aug 44.00 44.00 44.00 44.00 —.26 Sep 43.95 43.95 43.83 43.83 —.16 Oct 43.50 43.50 43.50 43.50 —.15 Dec 43.40 43.40 43.40 43.40 —.16 Est. sales 76,133. Fri.’s sales 164,331 Fri.’s open int 572,166, up 3,366 SOYBEAN MEAL 100 tons; dollars per ton Jul 367.40 367.40 361.10 362.20 —6.20 Aug 356.00 356.00 349.40 350.40 —5.70 Sep 349.70 349.70 343.50 344.30 —5.50 Oct 346.00 347.70 342.00 342.90 —5.80 Dec 352.80 352.80 346.50 347.40 —6.00 Jan 352.40 353.20 347.90 348.70 —5.60 Mar 352.30 352.30 347.60 348.00 —4.90 May 351.00 351.00 347.50 348.20 —3.90 Jul 352.30 352.30 349.00 349.00 —4.50 Aug 349.50 349.50 348.00 348.00 —4.10 Sep 348.00 348.00 348.00 348.00 —2.10 Dec 347.10 347.10 347.10 347.10 —2.00 Est. sales 78,325. Fri.’s sales 215,948 Fri.’s open int 506,716, up 6,032

