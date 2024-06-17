CHICAGO (AP) — Early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Mon.:
|OpenHighLowLastChg.
|WHEAT
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Jul
|607¾
|610¼
|593
|595¾
|—17
|Sep
|627
|627
|609½
|612
|—16½
|Dec
|648¼
|648¼
|632¼
|634½
|—15¾
|Mar
|662¾
|662¾
|649¾
|651¾
|—15
|May
|670
|671
|658¼
|660¼
|—14½
|Jul
|669¾
|669¾
|657¾
|659
|—12¼
|Sep
|674¼
|674¼
|664¼
|665¾
|—10
|Dec
|676
|677
|674
|676
|—8½
|Jul
|661
|661
|661
|661
|—
|¼
|Est. sales 74,284.
|Fri.’s sales 162,642
|Fri.’s open int 393,135
|CORN
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Jul
|448
|450
|443¼
|447
|—3
|Sep
|455¼
|456¾
|449¼
|453
|—4
|Dec
|467
|470
|462¼
|465¾
|—4½
|Mar
|476¾
|480½
|473¼
|476½
|—4¾
|May
|486¾
|487¼
|480¾
|483½
|—4¾
|Jul
|492
|492½
|486¼
|488¾
|—4½
|Sep
|476¼
|478
|472½
|474¼
|—3¼
|Dec
|478
|479½
|474¼
|476¼
|—2½
|Mar
|485¾
|485¾
|485
|485
|—3½
|Sep
|470
|470
|467¾
|467¾
|—4¾
|Dec
|468¾
|471¼
|465¾
|468
|—3¼
|Jul
|485½
|490½
|480½
|480½
|—2½
|Est. sales 185,648.
|Fri.’s sales 494,729
|Fri.’s open int 1,590,535
|OATS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Jul
|331
|331
|310¼
|315
|—13
|Sep
|329¼
|332
|315¼
|317¼
|—13¾
|Dec
|344¼
|346¼
|329
|331
|—13¼
|Mar
|343
|343
|343
|343
|—10½
|Sep
|345
|345
|345
|345
|—15
|Dec
|350
|350
|345
|345
|—21¾
|Est. sales 549.
|Fri.’s sales 1,077
|Fri.’s open int 4,193,
|up 161
|SOYBEANS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Jul
|1179
|1179
|1158
|1160¼
|—19½
|Aug
|1168
|1168
|1147½
|1149½
|—18¾
|Sep
|1147
|1147
|1126½
|1128¼
|—18¼
|Nov
|1149¾
|1149¾
|1130¾
|1133
|—16¾
|Jan
|1161¾
|1162¼
|1144¼
|1146¼
|—15¾
|Mar
|1162
|1163½
|1147
|1149¼
|—14
|May
|1164½
|1167¼
|1152
|1153¼
|—14¼
|Jul
|1171¾
|1173
|1158
|1159
|—14¼
|Nov
|1131½
|1132½
|1121½
|1122
|—13
|Nov
|1085
|1085
|1085
|1085
|—1¼
|Est. sales 159,315.
|Fri.’s sales 294,325
|Fri.’s open int 803,951
|SOYBEAN OIL
|60,000 lbs; cents per lb
|Jul
|43.63
|43.76
|43.13
|43.40
|—.28
|Aug
|43.86
|43.97
|43.36
|43.62
|—.28
|Sep
|43.90
|43.98
|43.40
|43.63
|—.31
|Oct
|43.83
|43.87
|43.33
|43.49
|—.35
|Dec
|44.00
|44.05
|43.44
|43.59
|—.39
|Jan
|44.02
|44.09
|43.61
|43.73
|—.35
|Mar
|44.09
|44.15
|43.78
|43.86
|—.32
|May
|44.23
|44.31
|44.00
|44.08
|—.24
|Jul
|44.32
|44.32
|44.12
|44.24
|—.19
|Aug
|44.00
|44.00
|44.00
|44.00
|—.26
|Sep
|43.95
|43.95
|43.83
|43.83
|—.16
|Oct
|43.50
|43.50
|43.50
|43.50
|—.15
|Dec
|43.40
|43.40
|43.40
|43.40
|—.16
|Est. sales 76,133.
|Fri.’s sales 164,331
|Fri.’s open int 572,166,
|up 3,366
|SOYBEAN MEAL
|100 tons; dollars per ton
|Jul
|367.40
|367.40
|361.10
|362.20
|—6.20
|Aug
|356.00
|356.00
|349.40
|350.40
|—5.70
|Sep
|349.70
|349.70
|343.50
|344.30
|—5.50
|Oct
|346.00
|347.70
|342.00
|342.90
|—5.80
|Dec
|352.80
|352.80
|346.50
|347.40
|—6.00
|Jan
|352.40
|353.20
|347.90
|348.70
|—5.60
|Mar
|352.30
|352.30
|347.60
|348.00
|—4.90
|May
|351.00
|351.00
|347.50
|348.20
|—3.90
|Jul
|352.30
|352.30
|349.00
|349.00
|—4.50
|Aug
|349.50
|349.50
|348.00
|348.00
|—4.10
|Sep
|348.00
|348.00
|348.00
|348.00
|—2.10
|Dec
|347.10
|347.10
|347.10
|347.10
|—2.00
|Est. sales 78,325.
|Fri.’s sales 215,948
|Fri.’s open int 506,716,
|up 6,032
