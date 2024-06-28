Nike, Kura Sushi fall; Infinera, Protagonist Therapeutics rise, Friday, 6/28/2024

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that are trading heavily or have substantial price changes on Friday: Nike Inc. (NKE), down…

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that are trading heavily or have substantial price changes on Friday:

Nike Inc. (NKE), down $18.20 to $75.99.

The global sportswear giant expects its revenue will slip during the current fiscal year.

Infinera Corp. (INFN), up 93 cents to $6.19.

Nokia is buying the communications equipment maker for about $2.3 billion.

Kura Sushi USA Inc. (KRUS), down $20.07 to $62.32.

The sushi chain gave investors a disappointing fiscal third-quarter financial update.

Accolade Inc. (ACCD), down $2.61 to $3.78.

The healthcare technology company cut its revenue forecast for the fiscal year.

Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. (PTGX), up $2.45 to $34.33.

The biopharmaceutical company will join the S&P Small-Cap 600 on July 3.

PTC Therapeutics Inc. (PTCT), down $4.35 to $30.31.

European regulators rejected the biopharmaceutical company’s Duchenne muscular dystrophy treatment.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (FCX), up 56 cents to $48.88.

The copper miner gained ground along with prices for the base metal.

Crown Crafts Inc. (CRWS), up 22 cents to $5.22.

The maker of infant and toddler bedding reported fiscal fourth-quarter earnings and revenue gains.

