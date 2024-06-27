Nike: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

BEAVERTON, Ore. (AP) — BEAVERTON, Ore. (AP) — Nike Inc. (NKE) on Thursday reported fiscal fourth-quarter profit of $1.5 billion.…

BEAVERTON, Ore. (AP) — BEAVERTON, Ore. (AP) — Nike Inc. (NKE) on Thursday reported fiscal fourth-quarter profit of $1.5 billion.

On a per-share basis, the Beaverton, Oregon-based company said it had profit of 99 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.01 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 14 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 85 cents per share.

The athletic apparel maker posted revenue of $12.61 billion in the period, which fell short of Street forecasts. Eleven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $12.88 billion.

