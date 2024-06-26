MillerKnoll: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

ZEELAND, Mich. (AP) — ZEELAND, Mich. (AP) — MillerKnoll, Inc. (MLKN) on Wednesday reported profit of $9.9 million in its…

ZEELAND, Mich. (AP) — ZEELAND, Mich. (AP) — MillerKnoll, Inc. (MLKN) on Wednesday reported profit of $9.9 million in its fiscal fourth quarter.

The Zeeland, Michigan-based company said it had profit of 14 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 67 cents per share.

The furniture maker posted revenue of $888.9 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $82.3 million, or $1.11 per share. Revenue was reported as $3.63 billion.

For the current quarter ending in August, MillerKnoll expects its per-share earnings to range from 38 cents to 44 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $872 million to $912 million for the fiscal first quarter.

MillerKnoll expects full-year earnings in the range of $2.10 to $2.30 per share.

