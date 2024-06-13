Mesabi: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Mesabi Trust (MSB) on Thursday reported net income of $3.5 million in…

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Mesabi Trust (MSB) on Thursday reported net income of $3.5 million in its fiscal first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had net income of 27 cents.

The iron ore miner posted revenue of $6.3 million in the period.

