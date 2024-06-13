Lovesac: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

STAMFORD, Conn. (AP) — STAMFORD, Conn. (AP) — The Lovesac Company (LOVE) on Thursday reported a loss of $13 million…

STAMFORD, Conn. (AP) — STAMFORD, Conn. (AP) — The Lovesac Company (LOVE) on Thursday reported a loss of $13 million in its fiscal first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Stamford, Connecticut-based company said it had a loss of 83 cents.

The company posted revenue of $132.6 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in July, Lovesac said it expects revenue in the range of $152 million to $160 million.

The company expects full-year earnings to be $1.06 to $1.59 per share, with revenue ranging from $700 million to $770 million.

