Lindsay: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Lindsay Corp. (LNN) on Thursday reported fiscal third-quarter net income of $20.4…

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Lindsay Corp. (LNN) on Thursday reported fiscal third-quarter net income of $20.4 million.

On a per-share basis, the Omaha, Nebraska-based company said it had profit of $1.85. Earnings, adjusted for pretax gains, came to $1.41 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.25 per share.

The irrigation equipment maker posted revenue of $139.2 million in the period, falling short of Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $152.4 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on LNN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/LNN

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.