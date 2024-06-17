Lennar: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

MIAMI (AP) — MIAMI (AP) — Lennar Corp. (LEN) on Monday reported fiscal second-quarter earnings of $954.3 million. The Miami-based…

MIAMI (AP) — MIAMI (AP) — Lennar Corp. (LEN) on Monday reported fiscal second-quarter earnings of $954.3 million.

The Miami-based company said it had net income of $3.45 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to $3.38 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $3.20 per share.

The homebuilder posted revenue of $8.77 billion in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $8.57 billion.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on LEN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/LEN

