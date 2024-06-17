La-Z-Boy: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

MONROE, Mich. (AP) — MONROE, Mich. (AP) — La-Z-Boy Inc. (LZB) on Monday reported net income of $39.3 million in…

MONROE, Mich. (AP) — MONROE, Mich. (AP) — La-Z-Boy Inc. (LZB) on Monday reported net income of $39.3 million in its fiscal fourth quarter.

The Monroe, Michigan-based company said it had net income of 91 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 95 cents per share.

The furniture company posted revenue of $553.5 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $122.6 million, or $2.83 per share. Revenue was reported as $2.05 billion.

For the current quarter ending in July, La-Z-Boy said it expects revenue in the range of $475 million to $495 million.

