Kroger: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

CINCINNATI (AP) — CINCINNATI (AP) — Kroger Co. (KR) on Thursday reported fiscal first-quarter profit of $947 million.

On a per-share basis, the Cincinnati-based company said it had profit of $1.29. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.43 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.33 per share.

The supermarket chain posted revenue of $45.27 billion in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $45.05 billion.

Kroger expects full-year earnings in the range of $4.30 to $4.50 per share.

