Korn/Ferry: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

LOS ANGELES (AP) — LOS ANGELES (AP) — Korn/Ferry International (KFY) on Thursday reported profit of $65.2 million in its fiscal fourth quarter.

The Los Angeles-based company said it had net income of $1.24 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.26 per share.

The staffing company posted revenue of $699.9 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $690.8 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $169.2 million, or $3.23 per share. Revenue was reported as $2.76 billion.

For the current quarter ending in July, Korn/Ferry expects its per-share earnings to range from $1.07 to $1.17.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $655 million to $675 million for the fiscal first quarter.

