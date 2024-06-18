Live Radio
KB Home: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

June 18, 2024, 4:17 PM

LOS ANGELES (AP) — LOS ANGELES (AP) — KB Home (KBH) on Tuesday reported fiscal second-quarter earnings of $168.4 million.

The Los Angeles-based company said it had profit of $2.15 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.78 per share.

The homebuilder posted revenue of $1.71 billion in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.64 billion.

