Jerash: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

FAIRFIELD, N.J. (AP) — FAIRFIELD, N.J. (AP) — Jerash Holdings (US), Inc. (JRSH) on Thursday reported a loss of $3.1 million in its fiscal fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Fairfield, New Jersey-based company said it had a loss of 25 cents.

The company posted revenue of $21.6 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $2 million, or 16 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $117.2 million.

