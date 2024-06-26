Live Radio
Jefferies: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

June 26, 2024, 4:26 PM

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (JEF) on Wednesday reported net income of $159.5 million in its fiscal second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had net income of 64 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 67 cents per share.

The investment banking and capital markets company posted revenue of $1.66 billion in the period.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on JEF at https://www.zacks.com/ap/JEF

