How To Deposit Cash Into Someone Else’s Account

If you have cash, a check or money in the bank that needs to be sent to someone else, there are many transfer options available. You can deposit cash into someone else’s account electronically, with different types of checks, money orders and wire transfers. Your bank may also offer a specific method. Learn more about your different options.

Make an Electronic Transfer

Apps like Zelle, Cash App and Venmo link to your bank account and allow you to send and receive money. Electronic funds transfers often come at no additional charge, and will typically be available to your recipient within minutes if they’re already enrolled with the service you’re using.

You can send money to someone else with just a phone number or email address. However, the person you’re sending money to will need to have an account with the transfer service you use.

Another option is to connect with the other person’s bank via direct deposit. You’ll need to know the recipient’s account and bank routing number. Direct deposits are safe and secure. Still, you’ll need to make sure you’re sending the money to the right person, as electronic transfers are usually irreversible. Keep in mind that scammers may often request money through these services as well. Don’t send money to people you don’t know.

Write a Check

Traditional checks are another way to transfer money from one bank account to another. Once you’ve written out the check, most banks will allow you to deposit the money directly into a customer’s account, as long as you have their account number.

Typically, you can request checks from your bank online or in-person, usually with a fee.

You’ll need to know the name of the person or business you’re sending money. Other information you’ll need to write a check includes: the amount of money you’re sending, the date and your signature.

A check can still bounce if you don’t have enough money in your account.

Get a Cashier’s Check

A cashier’s check is backed by the bank that issues it, so it won’t bounce. If you’re making an important transaction, like purchasing a car or sending a large amount of money to someone else, a cashier’s check might be the best option.

You can go to your bank and purchase a cashier’s check directly. You’ll need to pay the bank from your account before the bank will back the funds. For most banks and credit unions, make sure you have an exact name for the person or business, the exact amount you want to pay and your photo ID.

You’ll be charged a small fee, generally between $10 and $20, but the check comes with additional layers of security. A bank employee will typically need to sign the check, which also usually has watermarking.

Get a Money Order

Money orders are another alternative to an electronic transfer or a check. You can fill out a money order in person to send up to $1,000. Banks, credit unions, post offices and select stores allow you to purchase a money order with cash, a credit card or a debit card.

You’ll need the name of the person or business you want to send money, and their address. Usually, the third-party service providing the money order will charge a small fee.

Since the money order is prepaid, it won’t be able to bounce back like a check. Make sure you address the money order specifically, so only your intended recipient can cash it out.

Send a Wire Transfer

A wire transfer is ideal for sending large sums of money. You can send cash even more directly with a bank-to-bank wire transfer, but you’ll need a bit more information about the recipient. You’ll need the person or business’s full name, contact information and account details, like the routing number.

You can typically start a wire transfer at your bank in person or online. Fees can vary across financial institutions. Some offer free services but other domestic transfers can reach $35.

Other wire transfer services exist online, but be wary of scams and suspicious individuals seeking your sensitive banking information.

How to Deposit Cash Into Someone Else’s Account at These Banks

JPMorgan Chase

Chase’s

mobile app allows you to send domestic or international wire transfers within the app’s “Pay & Transfer” section. You’ll have to go through a few extra layers of security with activation codes and fraud tips to review before you can enter your recipient’s information. You can enter an individual’s or a business’s bank and account information to add them as a recipient and schedule a wire transfer.

Bank of America

You can also send wire transfers with Bank of America online or with its mobile app. For domestic transfers, you’ll need a name, address, routing number and account number for the recipient. International transfers require a specific SWIFT code and account number. You also have the option to send your money in foreign currency. Wire transfers can also be done in person at a Bank of America branch.

Wells Fargo

Wells Fargo also has an online wire service that allows you to save a recipient’s information in its system, send money domestically or internationally, and transfer funds in foreign currencies. Like with other banks, you’ll need the person or business’s name and address, the name of their bank, and their routing and account number.

