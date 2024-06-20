How major US stock indexes fared Thursday, 6/20/2024

U.S. stock indexes edged back from their records, weighed down by a rare dip for Wall Street darling Nvidia, following…

Listen now to WTOP News

U.S. stock indexes edged back from their records, weighed down by a rare dip for Wall Street darling Nvidia, following a mixed set of reports on the economy.

The S&P 500 slipped 0.3% Thursday from its all-time high set before Wednesday’s holiday for financial markets. The Nasdaq composite also pulled back from its record, falling 0.8%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average beat the market with a gain of 0.8%.

Nvidia gave up an early gain and fell 3.5% to put at risk an eight-week winning streak. Treasury yields climbed in the bond market to add some pressure on stocks.

On Thursday:

The S&P 500 fell 13.86 points, or 0.3%, to 5,473.17.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 299.90 points, or 0.8%, to 39,134.76.

The Nasdaq composite fell 140.64 points, or 0.8%, to 17,721.59.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies fell 7.84 points, or 0.4%, to 2,017.39.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is up 41.57 points, or 0.8%.

The Dow is up 545.60 points, or 1.4%.

The Nasdaq is up 32.70 points, or 0.2%.

The Russell 2000 is up 11.23 points, or 0.6%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 703.34 points, or 14.7%.

The Dow is up 1,445.22 points, or 3.8%.

The Nasdaq is up 2,710.24 points, or 18.1%.

The Russell 2000 is down 9.68 points, or 0.5%.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.