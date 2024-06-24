How major US stock indexes fared Monday, 6/24/2024

Another slide for Wall Street heavyweight Nvidia kept U.S. indexes mixed, even as the majority of stocks rallied. The S&P…

Another slide for Wall Street heavyweight Nvidia kept U.S. indexes mixed, even as the majority of stocks rallied.

The S&P 500 slipped 0.3% Monday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.7%, and the Nasdaq composite fell 1.1%.

Stocks of oil-and-gas and financial companies had some of the market’s biggest gains, as seven out of every 10 stocks in the S&P 500 rose. But declines for a handful of winners from Wall Street’s frenzy around AI offset all of those gains, and the spotlight shone brightest on Nvidia’s third straight drop. Treasury yields fell slightly. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note slipped to 4.23%.

On Monday:

The S&P 500 fell 16.75 points, or 0.3%, to 5,447.87.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 260.88 points, or 0.7%, to 39,411.21.

The Nasdaq composite fell 192.54 points, or 1.1%, to 17,496.82.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies rose 8.78 points, or 0.4%, to 2,030.81.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 678.04 points, or 14.2%.

The Dow is up 1,721.67 points, or 4.6%.

The Nasdaq is up 2,485.47 points, or 16.6%.

The Russell 2000 is up 3.74 points, or 0.2%.

