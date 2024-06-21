How major US stock indexes fared Friday, 6/21/2024

U.S. stocks coasted to the close of their latest winning week, as Nvidia’s stock continued to cool from its startling,…

U.S. stocks coasted to the close of their latest winning week, as Nvidia’s stock continued to cool from its startling, supernova run.

The S&P 500 slipped 0.2% Friday, but it remained near its all-time high set on Tuesday.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average edged higher by less than 0.1%, and the Nasdaq composite fell 0.2%.

Nvidia dragged on the market again as it closed its first losing week in the last nine. U.S. Treasury yields held steady after a preliminary report suggested U.S. business activity is stronger than expected while pressure on inflation remains muted.

On Friday:

The S&P 500 fell 8.55 points, or 0.2%, to 5,464.62.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 15.57 points, less than 0.1%, to 39,150.33.

The Nasdaq composite fell 32.23 points, or 0.2%, to 17,689.36.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies rose 4.64 points, or 0.2%, to 2,022.03.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is up 33.02 points, or 0.6%.

The Dow is up 561.17 points, or 1.5%.

The Nasdaq is up 0.48 points, less than 0.1%.

The Russell 2000 is up 15.87 points, or 0.8%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 694.79 points, or 14.6%.

The Dow is up 1,460.79 points, or 3.9%.

The Nasdaq is up 2,678.01 points, or 17.8%.

The Russell 2000 is down 5.04 points, or 0.2%.

