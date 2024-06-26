H. B. Fuller: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

ST PAUL, Minn. (AP) — ST PAUL, Minn. (AP) — H. B. Fuller Co. (FUL) on Wednesday reported fiscal second-quarter…

ST PAUL, Minn. (AP) — ST PAUL, Minn. (AP) — H. B. Fuller Co. (FUL) on Wednesday reported fiscal second-quarter net income of $51.3 million.

On a per-share basis, the St Paul, Minnesota-based company said it had net income of 91 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.12 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.05 per share.

The adhesives company posted revenue of $917.1 million in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $910.8 million.

H. B. Fuller expects full-year earnings in the range of $4.20 to $4.45 per share.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on FUL at https://www.zacks.com/ap/FUL

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.