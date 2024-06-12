Grains mostly lower, livestock mixed

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly lower Wednesday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Jul. corn was up 4.25…

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly lower Wednesday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Jul. corn was up 4.25 cents at $4.53 a bushel. Jul. wheat was off 11.5 cents at $6.14 a bushel. Jul. oats fell by 3.75 cents at $3.30 a bushel. Jul. soybeans was unchanged at $11.77 a bushel.

Beef was lower and pork was flat on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Jun. live cattle fell by 0.6 cent at $1.84 a pound. Aug. feeder cattle was down 1.05 cents at $2.57 a pound. Jun. hogs was unchanged at $.92 a pound.

